Formula 1: New candidate emerging for second Audi seat?
After signing Nico Hulkenberg for the 2025 Formula 1 season, Sauber have been looking at many other drivers to partner with the German.
Missing out on Carlos Sainz Jr., after having been linked to the Spaniard since last season, certainly dealt the team a blow. Their options seem rather limited at the moment, with only a few reasonable candidates.
With Audi set to take over the team in 2026, Mattia Binotto became the newly appointed head of their Formula 1 project and will ultimately get to decide who is paired with Hulkenberg going into next season.
As of now, current Sauber driver Valtteri Bottas is believed to be the favorite, with Binotto mentioning Theo Pourchaire and Gabriel Bortoleto as other candidates.
A fourth driver could be considered
Sauber have struggled mightily this season and are the only team yet to score a single point. These poor performances seem to be a concern for Audi as well, so it places a greater emphasis on having a competitive driver lineup moving forward.
Though not much has been said about the consideration of any drivers outside of the three already mentioned, Franco Colapinto is one to keep an eye on in the coming months.
He has only one race in Formula 1 under his belt, but it was quite a spectacular debut performance for the Argentinian after he was called upon by Williams to replace Logan Sargeant. A beautiful drive in Monza saw Colapinto finish in P12, gaining six positions along the way. He jumped Bottas in the driver standings in just a single race.
Given the fact that Williams have their future driver lineup confirmed with Sainz and Alex Albon, Colapinto does not have much of a chance to remain with the Grove-based team beyond this year.
However, if he maintains a consistently good level over the remaining eight races on the 2024 schedule, Binotto could approach James Vowles about a potential loan to pair Colapinto with Hulkenberg in 2025.
While there hasn't been anything concrete to suggest Colapinto could drive for Sauber next season, the possibility of the move could increase from here on out. The one big contingency would be Binotto and Vowles agreeing on Colapinto being able to return to Williams in the event that Albon or Sainz need to miss a race. Nevertheless, it would certainly be exciting to see him on the grid next season as a full-time driver.