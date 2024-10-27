Formula 1: How to watch the Mexico City Grand Prix (race not on ESPN)
By Asher Fair
Last Sunday afternoon's United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas was the first Formula 1 race shown on ABC since the Canadian Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve back in early June.
The Canadian Grand Prix was also the most recent race in North America, prior to last weekend's event at the Austin, Texas road course.
This Sunday afternoon's Mexico City Grand Prix at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, the fourth of five races on the continent during the 2024 season, is also set to be shown on ABC. The Mexico City Grand Prix is the fifth and final race on ABC this year.
Key Mexico race information
- Race Name: Mexico City Grand Prix (Formula 1 Gran Premio de la Ciudad de Mexico 2024)
- Track: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
- Date: Sunday, October 27, 2024
- Start Time: 3:55 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC
The 71-lap race around the 17-turn, 2.674-mile (4.303-kilometer) road course in Mexico City, Mexico is the 20th race on this year's record-breaking 24-race schedule.
Mexico City Grand Prix not being shown on ESPN
Three of the season's final four races after this weekend are set to be shown live on ESPN2, with the only exception being the Las Vegas Grand Prix at the Las Vegas Strip Street Circuit on Sunday, November 24.
That race is the fifth and final race in North America and the third and final race in the United States this season. It is the 12th and final race on ESPN's portion of the 2024 schedule.
In the United States, whether a Grand Prix is shown on ESPN, ESPN2, or ABC, the same Sky Sports coverage is presented, and it is presented commercial-free by Mercedes-Benz.
The Mexico City Grand Prix is set to be broadcast live ABC from Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez starting at 3:55 p.m. ET this Sunday, October 27. Three-time reigning world champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull is also the three-time reigning winner of this race.