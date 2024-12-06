Formula 1: Way-too-early candidate emerges for 2026 Cadillac seat
Though Cadillac’s entry into Formula 1 only recently got approved, they have reportedly eyed IndyCar driver Colton Herta from the beginning.
The American driver has been a member of Andretti Global's organization for nearly a decade now, and his strong performance, including a runner-up finish in the 2024 IndyCar championship standings, may warrant a seat in Formula 1.
While Herta may not be well known by Formula 1 fans, his name is certainly known by the grid. Heading into the 2022 season, he was a reportedly a serious candidate for Alfa Romeo (now Sauber) and even did a seat mold. However, this was largely due to Michael Andretti's team attempting to purchase Sauber in 2021, which eventually fell through.
Herta was later in consideration for a seat at AlphaTauri (now RB) for the 2023 season and even had Red Bull request the FIA to make an exception for him, due to his lack of super license points. The FIA refused, which led to Nyck de Vries eventually getting the seat.
Colton Herta to Cadillac?
The 24-year-old still has his sights set on a seat in Formula 1, but he still faces the same issue he did a few years ago: his lack of super license points puts him at risk of not being considered.
The FIA require a minimum of 40 super license points, and Herta’s incredible 2024 IndyCar season netted him 30 points for finishing in second place. He has just two other points, with one each from his two 10th place finishes in 2022 and 2023.
A potential seat at Cadillac is on the line for Herta, as his performance during the 2025 IndyCar season could very well determine whether he has enough super license points to move to Formula 1.
The Californian needs a minimum of eight more points, which he can earn by finishing in at least fourth place in the championship. He has the opportunity to earn a point by finishing in fifth or higher in any Formula 1 practice session he takes part in as well.
The story of Herta’s potential path to Formula 1 is certainly an interesting one. However, there has been a lot of rebuttal, stemming from concerns about his experience in the sport, as there are several other veteran drivers, including Daniel Ricciardo and Valtteri Bottas, potentially available to lead the new team. Herta’s performance in IndyCar next year should be something to carefully keep an eye on as we inch closer to the 2026 season.