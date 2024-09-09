Formula 1 needs to make a crucial decision soon, before it's too late
Formula 1 is frequently considered the pinnacle of motorsport, and it shows in the competition that arises between drivers for just one seat.
Some drivers even get replaced with one already on standby ready to fill in, just like Logan Sargeant by Franco Colapinto this season and Nyck de Vries by Daniel Ricciardo last season. On rare occasions, very successful youth drivers such as Theo Pourchaire may not even get a chance to compete in Formula 1.
The FIA have not necessarily ruled out an expansion from 10 teams, but the new entry must bring value to Formula 1 and be more beneficial than not.
Not too long ago, Andretti Global were rejected from entering the grid due to the belief that their competitiveness would not be present from the start. Additionally, the other teams are against the idea of expanding the grid due to the fact that it would result in less prize money for each team.
Formula 1 expansion must happen soon
One of the biggest reasons why Andretti Global were rejected was due to General Motors not being able to supply their engines until 2028, meaning that Michael Andretti's team needed to be a customer team for at least two seasons first. So teams bidding to enter the grid must have a Formula 1 engine ready from the beginning.
That process could be streamlined with the surplus of available drivers. Potential new teams could be motivated to enter the sport if the available drivers can help them succeed right from the get-go.
The two most recent Formula 2 champions, Pourchaire and Felipe Drugovich, have yet to get a chance in Formula 1. Liam Lawson remains Red Bull's reserve driver this year, even after he performed well while filling in for the injured Ricciardo in 2023. Mick Schumacher has been considered for a number of seats but continues to be left without one since being dropped by Haas in 2022.
With several capable drivers available, expanding the grid does seem logical from a driver and entertainment standpoint. To an extent, it certainly does seem unfair for drivers to prove themselves in various karting and junior single-seater series, only for them to never get a chance to compete in Formula 1.
Rumors suggest that multiple potential teams are in the works and could bid for an entry within the next few years. Former Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer is reportedly a part of a potential new team originating from the United States that could eventually make their bid to enter.
With multiple entities interested in joining Formula 1, expansion would certainly provide opportunities to many drivers who are deserving of a seat. With potential new teams being encouraged to enter as works teams, hopefully the grid can be brought back to 12 teams and 24 drivers soon.