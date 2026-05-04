Fox completely embarrasses itself with all-time dreadful NASCAR sequence

Jamie Little is one of the best pit road reporters in the business, and that has been the case for years. She has been an asset, and still is, on the NASCAR side and was also elite in her role during her time on the IndyCar side.

However, she has been a bit of a punching bag for NASCAR fans since taking over the play-by-play duties of the Craftsman Truck Series races on Fox and Fox Sports 1 following Adam Alexander's departure post-2024.

And in many cases, the criticism has been justified, although it's admittedly directed less at her and more toward Fox for placing her in that role when she has proven she is elite elsewhere and there are others who are clearly better fit to serve in the booth.

During this past Friday night's race at Texas Motor Speedway, however, Fox Sports reached an all-time low.

Fox totally embarrasses itself with shirtless women debacle

"Fans are on their feet, half of them without shirts on," Little said toward the end of the race, right before a restart. "They're ready to go."

During the next caution flag (and red flag) stemming from a multi-car incident in turn four of the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Fort Worth, Texas oval, Little mentioned the specific group of rowdy fans with their shirts off on the front straightaway. She noted that there were both men and women with their shirts off.

"Every time they come by the start/finish line, they see this whole group of guys and ladies without their shirts on," she stated. "Kaden [Honeycutt] just wants to party it up with them!"

First of all, not exactly sure why Kaden Honeycutt's name, of all names, was brought up here. Maybe there's some context we're missing (but probably not).

Second of all, Joey Logano, the three-time Cup Series champion who was serving as the guest announcer alongside Little and Michael Waltrip, corrected her by saying that there were no women with their shirts off in the group.

"I think the ladies had their shirts on, Jamie."

Credit to him for actually calling her out, but Little fought back and insisted.

"No. No. I for sure saw a couple that didn't."

Michael Waltrip stepped in.

"I wasn't looking."

But rather than dropping it, Little continued.

"There they are. They're fanning all their shirts as the trucks go by."

So what do you think Fox did?

Almost immediately panned the camera back to that group of individuals, ironically just after being praised by Little for great camera work showing the full moon.

"There they are!" Little added.

It was a move even Waltrip semi-criticized, responding with a recommendation not to zoom in.

"Let's not zoom in just in case," he said.

Fortunately, the camera turned back to the race track. But again, Little simply refused to let it go.

"You're looking for the ladies!" she said.

Yet after seeing the fans on-screen, she basically admitted she didn't actually see any shirtless women.

"Were they really in that group?" she questioned. "I love it. They're having so much fun."

Meanwhile, TV viewers were having so much cringe.

At what point does Fox draw the line?

Mentioning shirtless fans would have been good enough. That kind of thing doesn't happen exclusively at NASCAR races. Instead, it turned into an extended back-and-forth over whether or not there were any women in the group, and the camera even cycled back so everyone could look.

For as much as Fox has been criticized for their broadcast coverage over the years, it's like they're trying to fan the flames at this point. You legitimately cannot make this stuff up.

Except, uhh, for the fact that, maybe she did...