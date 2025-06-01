Fox loses 3 NASCAR races not named the Coca-Cola 600

As a part of NASCAR's new seven-year, $7.7 billion media rights deal, longtime broadcast partners Fox and NBC have been joined by Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports beginning in 2025.

To make room for Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports, which are each responsible for five races, both Fox and NBC saw their portions of the broadcast schedule reduced.

Fox's season-opening portion of the calendar was reduced from 18 races (16 points races) to 14 (12), and NBC's season-ending portion of the calendar was reduced from 20 races to 14.

Fox notably lost the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, one of the crown jewel races on the schedule, to Amazon Prime Video. Amazon Prime Video's five-race schedule kicked off this past weekend at Charlotte with a race won by Trackhouse Racing's Ross Chastain.

Amazon Prime Video's schedule is set to continue for another four weekends. Under the old broadcast deal, Fox would still be responsible for the next three of these weekends.

Fox loses four total races on 2025 NASCAR Cup schedule

These races are scheduled to take place at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday, June 1; Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, June 8; and Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Sunday, June 15.

Amazon Prime Video's final race of the year is scheduled to take place at Pocono Raceway on Sunday, June 22. This race, under the old agreement, would have kicked off NBC's portion of the schedule.

TNT Sports is scheduled to take over with the race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, June 28. After TNT's five-race portion of the calendar, which is set to consist of all five races of the inaugural in-season tournament, NBC is set to take over for the remainder of the year, beginning with the race at Iowa Speedway on Sunday, August 3.

The Iowa race is actually set to be shown live on USA Network, which is technically responsible for 10 of the 14 races on NBC's portion of the calendar, similar to how Fox Sports 1 was actually responsible for nine of the 14 races on Fox's portion.

USA Network has been the NBCUniversal-owned alternate channel during NBC's portion of the schedule since 2022, after NBC Sports Network shut down.

NBC is only responsible for four, including the regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, August 23 and the final three races of the playoffs at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, October 19; Martinsville Speedway on Sunday, October 26; and Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, November 1.

Amazon Prime Video is set to air the Cracker Barrel 400 live from Nashville Superspeedway starting at 7:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, June 1.