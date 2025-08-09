'Freak accident' mars ending of Watkins Glen NASCAR race

The little things you take for granted are the things you don't even realize you take for granted until you can no longer take them for granted.

Nobody expected NASCAR victory celebrations to end up on that list until the complete freak accident that unfolded after Saturday's Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen International.

Connor Zilisch dominated the Mission 200 at The Glen, came out on the good side of some controversial contact with JR Motorsports teammate Shane van Gisbergen, limited the damage after contact from Austin Hill, and brilliantly drove his way back to the front to avoid a 16-driver pileup triggered by Hill a few laps later.

Connor Zilisch falls in victory lane

But just moments after securing a series-high sixth win of the 2025 season, the NASCAR world came to a standstill, as the rookie sensation many believe has already signed a multi-year contract to move up to the Cup Series with Trackhouse Racing next year was met with disaster in victory lane.

We're not going to share the video of what happened, and based on the inconclusive nature of the video(s) that have been posted on social media, we'll leave out the speculation as well.

All we know is that, after he removed his helmet and prepared to celebrate the victory at the site where he won on Xfinity debut a year ago, Zilisch lost his balance and fell from his No. 88 Chevrolet.

He was not moving in the immediate moments after he impacted the ground. He was tended to by members of the medical team, placed on a backboard, and transported to the infield care center. He reportedly sat up in the ambulance and was communicating with the medical staff.

He has since been taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

As stated in the media center by NASCAR, Connor Zilisch is awake and alert and being transported to a local hospital for further evaluations. — JR Motorsports (@JRMotorsports) August 9, 2025

UPDATE: According to the 19-year-old's father, he has avoided any serious injury.

Connor Zilisch’s dad Facebook post says he is conscious and not in any danger: pic.twitter.com/epKIN7vLQm — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) August 9, 2025

UPDATE: Zilisch has been released from the hospital with a broken collarbone.

Connor Zilisch has been released from the hospital. — JR Motorsports (@JRMotorsports) August 10, 2025

Thank you everybody for reaching out today. I’m out of the hospital and getting better already. Thankfully, CT scans for my head are clear, I just have a broken collarbone. Thankful for all the medics for quick attention and grateful it wasn’t any worse.❤️ — Connor Zilisch (@ConnorZilisch) August 10, 2025

