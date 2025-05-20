Full 2025 Indy 500 starting lineup after Penske crackdown

After being found to have illegally modified the attenuators on Josef Newgarden's No. 2 Chevrolet and Will Power's No. 12 Chevrolet by filling in the seams to smooth the airflow and thus seemingly, no pun intended, gain an aerodynamic advantage, Team Penske removed both cars from the qualifying line for Sunday's Top 12 qualifying session at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

At first, the penalty was simply that Newgarden and Power would not be able to qualify and attempt to advance to the Firestone Fast Six shootout for the pole position. As a result, they were set to line up 11th and 12th, respectively, based on their Saturday qualifying speeds.

Teammate Scott McLaughlin, whose No. 3 Chevrolet reportedly did not violate any rules, had been slated to line up 12th after destroying his car in pre-qualifying practice, but he was promoted to 10th, again based on Saturday's speeds.

But after further review, IndyCar cracked down on Team Penske. Newgarden and Power have been sent to the back row. Both of their strategists, Tim Cindric and Ron Ruzewski, respectively, were suspended (for the second year in a row), and both entries were fined $100,000. Additionally, neither driver scored the qualification points they would have scored by advancing to the Top 12.

Here is the updated starting lineup for the 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval.

Full starting lineup for the 109th running of the Indy 500

Row 1

1st - Robert Shwartzman - No. 83 Prema Racing Chevrolet - 232.79



2nd - Takuma Sato - No. 75 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda - 232.478



3rd - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet - 232.098

Row 2

4th - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 232.052



5th - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda - 231.987



6th - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 231.378

Row 3

7th - David Malukas - No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet -



8th - Christian Lundgaard - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet -



9th - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda -

Row 4

10th - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet - 0.000

11th - Conor Daly - No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet - 231.725

12th - Alexander Rossi - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet - 231.701

Row 5

13th - Kyffin Simpson - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 231.641

14th - Ed Carpenter - No. 33 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet - 231.633

15th - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet - 231.593

Row 6

16th - Devlin DeFrancesco - No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda - 231.575

17th - Sting Ray Robb - No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet - 231.461

18th - Christian Rasmussen - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet - 231.438

Row 7

19th - Kyle Larson - No. 17 Arrow McLaren-Hendrick Chevrolet - 231.326

20th - Louis Foster - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda - 231.058

21st - Callum Ilott - No. 90 Prema Racing Chevrolet - 230.993

Row 8

22nd - Helio Castroneves - No. 06 Meyer Shank Racing Honda - 230.978

23rd - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda - 230.917

24th - Nolan Siegel - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet - 230.571

Row 9

25th - Ryan Hunter-Reay - No. 23 DRR-Cusick Motorsports Chevrolet - 230.363

26th - Jack Harvey - No. 24 DRR-Cusick Motorsports Chevrolet - 230.348

27th - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda - 230.192

Row 10

28th - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda - 229.863

29th - Marco Andretti - No. 98 Andretti Global Honda - 229.741

30th - Marcus Armstrong - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda - 229.091

Row 11

31st - Rinus VeeKay - No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda - 226.913

32nd - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet - 0.000

33rd - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet - 0.000

