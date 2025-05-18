After Saturday afternoon's full field qualifying session and Sunday afternoon's Top 12 session, Last Row Shootout, and Firestone Fast Six, the full starting lineup for the 109th running of the Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway is set.
Prema Racing rookie Robert Shwartzman took an insanely shocking pole position for next Sunday afternoon's 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval with a four-lap average speed of 232.790 miles per hour during the Firestone Fast Six.
On the flip side, Dale Coyne Racing rookie Jacob Abel was the lone driver on the 34-car entry list who failed to lock himself into the 33-car field.
Here is the full row-by-row starting lineup for the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing".
2025 Indy 500: Full starting lineup
Row 1
1st - Robert Shwartzman - No. 83 Prema Racing Chevrolet - 232.79
2nd - Takuma Sato - No. 75 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda - 232.478
3rd - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet - 232.098
Row 2
4th - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 232.052
5th - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda - 231.987
6th - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 231.378
Row 3
7th - David Malukas - No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet - 231.599
8th - Christian Lundgaard - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet - 231.36
9th - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda - 231.034
Row 4
10th - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet - 0.000
11th - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet - 0.000
12th - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet - 0.000
Row 5
13th - Conor Daly - No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet - 231.725
14th - Alexander Rossi - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet - 231.701
15th - Kyffin Simpson - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 231.641
Row 6
16th - Ed Carpenter - No. 33 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet - 231.633
17th - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet - 231.593
18th - Devlin DeFrancesco - No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda - 231.575
Row 7
19th - Sting Ray Robb - No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet - 231.461
20th - Christian Rasmussen - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet - 231.438
21st - Kyle Larson - No. 17 Arrow McLaren-Hendrick Chevrolet - 231.326
Row 8
22nd - Louis Foster - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda - 231.058
23rd - Callum Ilott - No. 90 Prema Racing Chevrolet - 230.993
24th - Helio Castroneves - No. 06 Meyer Shank Racing Honda - 230.978
Row 9
25th - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda - 230.917
26th - Nolan Siegel - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet - 230.571
27th - Ryan Hunter-Reay - No. 23 DRR-Cusick Motorsports Chevrolet - 230.363
Row 10
28th - Jack Harvey - No. 24 DRR-Cusick Motorsports Chevrolet - 230.348
29th - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda - 230.192
30th - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda - 229.863
Row 11
31st - Marco Andretti - No. 98 Andretti Global Honda - 229.741
32nd - Marcus Armstrong - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda - 229.091
33rd - Rinus VeeKay - No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda - 226.913
The 109th running of the Indy 500 is set to be broadcast live on Fox from Indianapolis Motor Speedway beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 25.