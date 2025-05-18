After Saturday afternoon's full field qualifying session and Sunday afternoon's Top 12 session, Last Row Shootout, and Firestone Fast Six, the full starting lineup for the 109th running of the Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway is set.

Prema Racing rookie Robert Shwartzman took an insanely shocking pole position for next Sunday afternoon's 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval with a four-lap average speed of 232.790 miles per hour during the Firestone Fast Six.

On the flip side, Dale Coyne Racing rookie Jacob Abel was the lone driver on the 34-car entry list who failed to lock himself into the 33-car field.

Here is the full row-by-row starting lineup for the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing".

2025 Indy 500: Full starting lineup

Row 1

1st - Robert Shwartzman - No. 83 Prema Racing Chevrolet - 232.79



2nd - Takuma Sato - No. 75 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda - 232.478



3rd - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet - 232.098



Row 2

4th - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 232.052



5th - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda - 231.987



6th - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 231.378

Row 3

7th - David Malukas - No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet - 231.599



8th - Christian Lundgaard - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet - 231.36



9th - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda - 231.034

Row 4

10th - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet - 0.000



11th - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet - 0.000



12th - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet - 0.000

Row 5

13th - Conor Daly - No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet - 231.725



14th - Alexander Rossi - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet - 231.701



15th - Kyffin Simpson - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 231.641

Row 6

16th - Ed Carpenter - No. 33 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet - 231.633



17th - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet - 231.593



18th - Devlin DeFrancesco - No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda - 231.575

Row 7

19th - Sting Ray Robb - No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet - 231.461



20th - Christian Rasmussen - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet - 231.438



21st - Kyle Larson - No. 17 Arrow McLaren-Hendrick Chevrolet - 231.326

Row 8

22nd - Louis Foster - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda - 231.058



23rd - Callum Ilott - No. 90 Prema Racing Chevrolet - 230.993



24th - Helio Castroneves - No. 06 Meyer Shank Racing Honda - 230.978

Row 9

25th - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda - 230.917



26th - Nolan Siegel - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet - 230.571



27th - Ryan Hunter-Reay - No. 23 DRR-Cusick Motorsports Chevrolet - 230.363

Row 10

28th - Jack Harvey - No. 24 DRR-Cusick Motorsports Chevrolet - 230.348



29th - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda - 230.192



30th - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda - 229.863

Row 11

31st - Marco Andretti - No. 98 Andretti Global Honda - 229.741



32nd - Marcus Armstrong - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda - 229.091



33rd - Rinus VeeKay - No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda - 226.913

