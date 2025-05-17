2025 Indy 500 live qualifying updates, full starting lineup

The first of four qualifying sessions to set the starting lineup for the 109th running of the Indy 500 is scheduled to be a nearly seven-hour session on Saturday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Each driver is guaranteed a single four-lap qualifying attempt around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer), with further attempts allowed after that. Drivers can either get in the regular lane and wait their turn, or skip the regular lane but withdraw their previous qualifying speeds.

The drivers who finish Saturday's session from 13th through 30th place lock into their respective row four through row 10 starting positions, while the top 12 are set to advance to Sunday's second round. The top six drivers in that round are set to advance to the Firestone Fast Six shootout for the pole position.

The drivers who fail to crack the top 30 on Saturday are set to be relegated to Sunday's Bump Day qualifying session, where only the top three will lock themselves onto row 11 of the grid. The slowest of those four drivers will fail to qualify for the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" altogether.

Follow along with our live qualifying updates for this year's Indy 500.

2025 Indy 500 qualifying updates

1st - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 233.043

2nd - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet - 233.013

3rd - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet - 232.82

4th - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 232.659

5th - Robert Shwartzman - No. 83 Prema Racing Chevrolet - 232.584

6th - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda - 232.449

7th - David Malukas - No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet - 232.194

8th - Takuma Sato - No. 75 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda - 232.169

9th - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda - 232.132

10th - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet - 231.88

11th - Kyffin Simpson - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 231.641

12th - Alexander Rossi - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet - 231.51

13th - Christian Rasmussen - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet - 231.438

14th - Ed Carpenter - No. 33 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet - 231.392

15th - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda - 230.917

16th - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet - 230.837

17th - Nolan Siegel - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet - 230.571

18th - Louis Foster - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda - 230.566

19th - Jack Harvey - No. 24 DRR-Cusick Motorsports Chevrolet - 230.348

20th - Sting Ray Robb - No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet - 230.335

21st - Christian Lundgaard - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet - 230.304

22nd - Ryan Hunter-Reay - No. 23 DRR-Cusick Motorsports Chevrolet - 230.236

23rd - Kyle Larson - No. 17 Arrow McLaren-Hendrick Chevrolet - 230.053

24th - Marco Andretti - No. 98 Andretti Global Honda - 229.857

25th - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda - 228.686

26th - Jacob Abel - No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing Honda - 226.859

Tune in to Fox at 4:00 p.m. ET tomorrow for the weekend's remaining three qualifying sessions from Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and tune in again next Sunday, May 25 at 10:00 a.m. ET for the live broadcast of the 109th running of the Indy 500 itself.