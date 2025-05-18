2025 Indy 500 live qualifying updates: 4 drivers risk missing the race

Four of the 34 drivers on the entry list for the 109th running of the Indy 500 were unable to lock themselves into the 33-car field during Saturday's full field qualifying session at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Those four drivers must make an additional qualifying attempt (or attempts) around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval on Saturday afternoon, between the Top 12 session and the Firestone Fast Six shootout for the pole position.

Meyer Shank Racing's Marcus Armstrong was unable to put together a competitive four-lap average after his wreck in pre-qualifying practice set his team back, while Andretti Global's Marco Andretti and Dale Coyne Racing's Rinus VeeKay had their chances on Saturday but simply came up short.

Dale Coyne Racing rookie Jacob Abel was off the pace altogether, and he is the driver whom many believe will be the one who fails to qualify for next Sunday's 200-lap race. But will the "Racing Capital of the World" throw us a curveball on Bump Day like we have seen on so many occasions in the past?

Follow along with our live Bump Day qualifying updates.

2025 Indy 500: Last Row Shootout qualifying updates

Marco Andretti - No. 98 Andretti Global Honda - 229.741

Marcus Armstrong - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda - 229.091

Rinus VeeKay - No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda - 226.913

Jacob Abel - No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing Honda - 226.394

Today's remaining session, the Firestone Fast Six, is set to be shown live on Fox from Indianapolis Motor Speedway beginning at 6:25 p.m. ET. The race itself is set to be shown live on Fox beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 25.