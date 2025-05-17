Who missed the 2025 Indy 500? Live updates, qualifying tracker

With 34 cars on the entry list and the Indy 500 limited to 33 cars, there will be one very disappointed driver after this weekend's qualifying sessions for the 109th running of the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" at Indianapolis Motor Speedway conclude.

Given the conditions, namely the wind, during Fast Friday, when teams tried to run four-lap qualifying sims around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval, it was hard to get a good read on which teams may or may not be in danger.

So for whatever it's worth, every single team and driver should be on high alert heading into Saturday's full field qualifying session.

The top 12 drivers from that session are set to advance to round two on Sunday, and the top six in that session are set to advance to the Firestone Fast Six later on Sunday. The drivers who finish Saturday from 13th through 30th place are locked into their respective starting positions.

Four drivers, however, will leave Saturday with a lot more stress than they'd like.

The four drivers who fail to crack the top 30 are set to advance to Sunday's Bump Day session, which will determine the last row of the 11-row starting grid. Three of those four drivers will lock in, while one will not get to take the green flag next weekend.

Keep tabs with our live qualifying updates as they pertain to the current "danger zone".

Indy 500 qualifying updates: Drivers at risk

Keep tabs on our full field qualifying updates here as well.

Marcus Armstrong - CRASH

Colton Herta - CRASH

Graham Rahal, Jacob Abel - slowest qualifiers

Fox, Fox Sports 1, and Fox Sports 2 are all carrying live Indy 500 qualifying coverage throughout the rest of today, while Fox is set to be responsible for all coverage tomorrow beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET. Fox is also set to air the race itself beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 25. Begin a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss any of the action!