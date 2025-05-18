2025 Indy 500 live qualifying updates: 6 drivers battle for pole

Sunday afternoon's Top 12 qualifying session for the 109th running of the Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, featuring the fastest 12 drivers from Saturday's full field session, is in the books, and the fastest six drivers from that session are set to battle for the pole position in the Firestone Fast Six, the final qualifying session of the weekend.

Each of the six remaining drivers is set to make another four-lap qualifying attempt around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval, and those speeds will be used to determine the front two rows in the field of 33 for next Sunday's 200-lap race.

These drivers are set to qualify in reverse order of their qualifying speeds from the Top 12 qualifying session.

2025 Indy 500: Firestone Fast Six qualifying updates

1st - Robert Shwartzman - No. 83 Prema Racing Chevrolet - 232.79

2nd - Takuma Sato - No. 75 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda - 232.478

3rd - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet - 232.098

4th - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 232.052

5th - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda - 231.987

6th - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 231.378

Fox is set to provide live coverage of the 109th running of the Indy 500 from Indianapolis Motor Speedway beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 25. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!