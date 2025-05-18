2025 Indy 500 live qualifying updates: 12 drivers battle for pole

After Saturday's full field qualifying session for the 109th running of the Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, 18 drivers locked themselves into their respective starting positions from the fourth row through the 10th row.

While the drivers who finished outside of the top 30 on Saturday still have to battle simply to get into the 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana, the fastest 12 drivers are set to battle for the pole position for next Sunday's race.

Each of those 12 drivers is set to make another four-lap qualifying attempt on Sunday, in reverse order of their Saturday speeds. The fastest six drivers in that qualifying session are set to advance to the Firestone Fast Six and make another four-lap qualifying attempt, and those speeds set the front two rows of the starting lineup.

The drivers who do not advance to the Firestone Fast Six are set to start on either the third row or the fourth row, depending on their speeds in the Top 12 session.

NOTE: Scott McLaughlin will not make a qualifying attempt after a crash in practice. Josef Newgarden and Will Power will not make a qualifying attempt after failing inspection.

2025 Indy 500: Top 12 qualifying updates

1st - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda - 232.523

2nd - Takuma Sato - No. 75 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda - 231.686

3rd - David Malukas - No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet - 231.599

4th - Christian Lundgaard - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet - 231.36

5th - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda - 231.034

10th - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet -

11th - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet -

12th - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet -

The Last Row Shootout is set to be shown live on Fox from Indianapolis Motor Speedway beginning at 5:15 p.m. ET this afternoon, and the Firestone Fast Six is set to be shown live on Fox at 6:25 p.m. ET. The 109th running of the Indy 500 is set to be shown live on Fox beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 25. Start a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss any of the action from the "Racing Capital of the World'!