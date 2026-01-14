Beyond the Flag
Full 2025 NASCAR Cup Series standings under the new championship format

How would the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series standings have looked under the 2026 Chase championship format?
Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, NASCAR
Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, NASCAR | Jamie Squire/GettyImages

NASCAR made the announcement that the fanbase had been waiting years for, confirming the removal of the four-round, 10-race playoff format after 12 seasons and reintroducing an iteration of what was known as the Chase format from 2004 through 2013.

The regular season is still set to consist of 26 races, and the postseason/Chase is still set to consist of 10, but the 16 Chase drivers are set to consist of the top 16 drivers in regular season points; there is no more "win and in". However, wins are still extremely valuable, with NASCAR having boosted their value from 40 to 55 points.

And while playoff points have also been eliminated, drivers are set to start the Chase in the same order they finished the regular season, even after their point totals are reset. A full chart of those values, from first place down through 16th, can be found here.

We already broke down how the 16-driver Chase field would have looked had the 2026 format been implemented in 2025, and 14 of the 16 playoff drivers would have gotten in, with one being somewhat of a surprise, but also a major reminder of how important wins indeed still are.

Now we've gone a step further, adding 15 points to each regular season win, resetting the top 16 drivers ahead of the 10-race Chase using the new points reset format, and going through and adding 15 points to each Chase win.

Additionally, Championship 4 drivers were ineligible to score stage points in the Phoenix Raceway season finale. We have added the stages points those drivers – Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, Chase Briscoe, and William Byron – would have scored to their point totals, had they been eligible.

The result? An extremely tight, hotly contested championship battle that NASCAR couldn't manufacture with a knockout format if they tried.

Here's what the final 2025 standings would have looked like under the new format.

2025 NASCAR Cup Series standings using the Chase

Rank

Name

Points

1st

Kyle Larson

2,462

2nd

Christopher Bell

2,445

3rd

Chase Briscoe

2,436

4th

Ryan Blaney

2,429

5th

William Byron

2,425

6th

Denny Hamlin

2,414

7th

Chase Elliott

2,357

8th

Tyler Reddick

2,343

9th

Joey Logano

2,342

10th

Ross Chastain

2,280

11th

Bubba Wallace

2,277

12th

Chris Buescher

2,259

13th

Ryan Preece

2,251

14th

Alex Bowman

2,225

15th

Shane van Gisbergen

2,204

16th

Austin Cindric

2,153

17th

Ty Gibbs

783

18th

Brad Keselowski

762

19th

Kyle Busch

737

20th

Michael McDowell

734

21st

Carson Hocevar

702

22nd

Erik Jones

665

23rd

John Hunter Nemechek

664

24th

Josh Berry

663

25th

A.J. Allmendinger

649

26th

Austin Dillon

635

27th

Todd Gilliland

616

28th

Zane Smith

615

29th

Daniel Suarez

611

30th

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

562

31st

Justin Haley

559

32nd

Cole Custer

486

33rd

Ty Dillon

477

34th

Noah Gragson

440

35th

Riley Herbst

399

36th

Cody Ware

233

NOTE: In the event of a regular season tie, the tiebreaker, for the purpose of the Chase reset, was given to the driver with more wins, just as NASCAR has done in the past. Denny Hamlin and Ryan Blaney were tied.

Of course, given the fact that Christopher Bell would have been champion without stage racing, these standings do beg the question as to whether or not stages should have the ability to influence a championship. Should running seventh instead of eighth, for instance, in the middle of a mid-April race really determine the champion?

It's the one element of the format that contradicts the whole "racing purity" argument, especially since the championship battle would be just as exciting either way.

But they also prove that, regardless of the controversial manner in which the 2025 season ended, Kyle Larson still earned the right to be crowned champion.

Regardless of any potential shortcomings, the new format is still widely considered an improvement over the previous format, and there actually would have been six drivers still mathematically in championship contention heading into the season finale, rather than just four.

The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season is scheduled to begin on Sunday, February 15 with the Daytona 500, which is set to be shown live on Fox from Daytona International Speedway starting at 2:30 p.m. ET.

