Full IndyCar qualifying order revealed for the 2026 Indy 500

One of the most underrated yet anticipated parts of practice and qualifying week for the Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway is the qualifying draw on Friday night after the "Fast Friday" practice session, featuring the boosted qualifying-level power.
Because of how much the conditions can change during the first round of single-car qualifying, featuring four-lap attempts around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval, an early draw is generally considered advantageous, given the scheduled 11:00 a.m. ET Saturday start time.
Weather permitting, each driver is set to make one qualifying attempt. After that, drivers can either wait in line to make another attempt, or they can go into the fast lane and withdraw their previous times to jump ahead of everybody in the slow lane to make an additional try.
The order for the qualifying draw itself was based on Fast Friday qualifying speeds, based on any speeds, not exclusively no-tow speeds.
Here's a look at the qualifying order itself, updated after each random selection of a coin is made.
Full 2026 Indy 500 qualifying order
Rank
Driver
1
Scott Dixon, No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
2
Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
3
Ryan Hunter-Reay, No. 31 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
4
Ed Carpenter, No. 33 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
5
Rinus VeeKay, No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
6
Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet
7
Nolan Siegel, No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
8
Graham Rahal, No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
9
Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet
10
Will Power, No. 26 Andretti Global Honda
11
Felix Rosenqvist, No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
12
Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
13
Marcus Ericsson, No. 28 Andretti Global Honda
14
Conor Daly, No. 23 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet
15
Mick Schumacher, No. 47 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
16
Romain Grosjean, No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda
17
Marcus Armstrong, No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
18
Pato O'Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
19
David Malukas, No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet
20
Alexander Rossi, No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
21
Dennis Hauger, No. 19 Dale Coyne Racing Honda
22
Sting Ray Robb, No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
23
Kyle Kirkwood, No. 27 Andretti Global Honda
24
Caio Collet, No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
25
Helio Castroneves, No. 06 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
26
Takuma Sato, No. 75 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
27
Christian Rasmussen, No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
28
Louis Foster, No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
29
Kyffin Simpson, No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
30
Jack Harvey, No. 24 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet
31
Alex Palou, No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
32
Jacob Abel, No. 51 Abel Motorsports Chevrolet
33
Katherine Legge, No. 11 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
Again, weather permitting, Saturday's pre-qualifying practice session is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET, and it is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 2. Qualifying is set to begin at 11:00 a.m. ET on Fox Sports 2, with Fox Sports 1 set to take over at 2:00 p.m. ET and Fox then set to take over ar 4:00 p.m. ET. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and catch all of qualifying for the 110th running of the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" from the "Racing Capital of the World"!