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Full IndyCar qualifying order revealed for the 2026 Indy 500

The random Indy 500 qualifying draw can go quite a long way, given the changing conditions.
ByAsher Fair|
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Scott McLaughlin, David Malukas, Team Penske, Indy 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, IndyCar
Scott McLaughlin, David Malukas, Team Penske, Indy 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, IndyCar | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the most underrated yet anticipated parts of practice and qualifying week for the Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway is the qualifying draw on Friday night after the "Fast Friday" practice session, featuring the boosted qualifying-level power.

Because of how much the conditions can change during the first round of single-car qualifying, featuring four-lap attempts around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval, an early draw is generally considered advantageous, given the scheduled 11:00 a.m. ET Saturday start time.

Weather permitting, each driver is set to make one qualifying attempt. After that, drivers can either wait in line to make another attempt, or they can go into the fast lane and withdraw their previous times to jump ahead of everybody in the slow lane to make an additional try.

The order for the qualifying draw itself was based on Fast Friday qualifying speeds, based on any speeds, not exclusively no-tow speeds.

Here's a look at the qualifying order itself, updated after each random selection of a coin is made.

Full 2026 Indy 500 qualifying order

Rank

Driver

1

Scott Dixon, No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

2

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

3

Ryan Hunter-Reay, No. 31 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

4

Ed Carpenter, No. 33 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

5

Rinus VeeKay, No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

6

Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet

7

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

8

Graham Rahal, No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

9

Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet

10

Will Power, No. 26 Andretti Global Honda

11

Felix Rosenqvist, No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

12

Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

13

Marcus Ericsson, No. 28 Andretti Global Honda

14

Conor Daly, No. 23 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet

15

Mick Schumacher, No. 47 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

16

Romain Grosjean, No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda

17

Marcus Armstrong, No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

18

Pato O'Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

19

David Malukas, No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet

20

Alexander Rossi, No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

21

Dennis Hauger, No. 19 Dale Coyne Racing Honda

22

Sting Ray Robb, No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

23

Kyle Kirkwood, No. 27 Andretti Global Honda

24

Caio Collet, No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

25

Helio Castroneves, No. 06 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

26

Takuma Sato, No. 75 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

27

Christian Rasmussen, No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

28

Louis Foster, No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

29

Kyffin Simpson, No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

30

Jack Harvey, No. 24 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet

31

Alex Palou, No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

32

Jacob Abel, No. 51 Abel Motorsports Chevrolet

33

Katherine Legge, No. 11 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

Again, weather permitting, Saturday's pre-qualifying practice session is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET, and it is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 2. Qualifying is set to begin at 11:00 a.m. ET on Fox Sports 2, with Fox Sports 1 set to take over at 2:00 p.m. ET and Fox then set to take over ar 4:00 p.m. ET. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and catch all of qualifying for the 110th running of the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" from the "Racing Capital of the World"!

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