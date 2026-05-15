Full IndyCar qualifying order revealed for the 2026 Indy 500

One of the most underrated yet anticipated parts of practice and qualifying week for the Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway is the qualifying draw on Friday night after the "Fast Friday" practice session, featuring the boosted qualifying-level power.

Because of how much the conditions can change during the first round of single-car qualifying, featuring four-lap attempts around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval, an early draw is generally considered advantageous, given the scheduled 11:00 a.m. ET Saturday start time.

Weather permitting, each driver is set to make one qualifying attempt. After that, drivers can either wait in line to make another attempt, or they can go into the fast lane and withdraw their previous times to jump ahead of everybody in the slow lane to make an additional try.

The order for the qualifying draw itself was based on Fast Friday qualifying speeds, based on any speeds, not exclusively no-tow speeds.

Here's a look at the qualifying order itself, updated after each random selection of a coin is made.

Full 2026 Indy 500 qualifying order

Rank Driver 1 Scott Dixon, No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 2 Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 3 Ryan Hunter-Reay, No. 31 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 4 Ed Carpenter, No. 33 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 5 Rinus VeeKay, No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 6 Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet 7 Nolan Siegel, No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 8 Graham Rahal, No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 9 Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet 10 Will Power, No. 26 Andretti Global Honda 11 Felix Rosenqvist, No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda 12 Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet 13 Marcus Ericsson, No. 28 Andretti Global Honda 14 Conor Daly, No. 23 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet 15 Mick Schumacher, No. 47 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 16 Romain Grosjean, No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda 17 Marcus Armstrong, No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda 18 Pato O'Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 19 David Malukas, No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet 20 Alexander Rossi, No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 21 Dennis Hauger, No. 19 Dale Coyne Racing Honda 22 Sting Ray Robb, No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 23 Kyle Kirkwood, No. 27 Andretti Global Honda 24 Caio Collet, No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet 25 Helio Castroneves, No. 06 Meyer Shank Racing Honda 26 Takuma Sato, No. 75 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 27 Christian Rasmussen, No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 28 Louis Foster, No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 29 Kyffin Simpson, No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 30 Jack Harvey, No. 24 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet 31 Alex Palou, No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 32 Jacob Abel, No. 51 Abel Motorsports Chevrolet 33 Katherine Legge, No. 11 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

Again, weather permitting, Saturday's pre-qualifying practice session is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET, and it is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 2. Qualifying is set to begin at 11:00 a.m. ET on Fox Sports 2, with Fox Sports 1 set to take over at 2:00 p.m. ET and Fox then set to take over ar 4:00 p.m. ET. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and catch all of qualifying for the 110th running of the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" from the "Racing Capital of the World"!