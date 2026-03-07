Full IndyCar standings after 89-week streak comes to a screeching halt

For the first time in 623 days, somebody other than Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou is leading the NTT IndyCar Series championship standings, ending an all-time record streak.

Palou opened up the 2026 season on top with his second consecutive victory on the streets of St. Petersburg. That win gave him nine wins in 18 races going back to the start of the 2025 season, a season which saw him become the first to lead the standings from wire-to-wire and win the Indy 500 in the same year since Johnny Rutherford pulled it off in 1980.

But an early incident at Phoenix Raceway, ironically with longtime on-track nemesis Rinus VeeKay, knocked him out of the race, and the 24th place finish with which he was credited effectively ensured that he would fall out of first place for the first time in 29 races, regardless of the eventual race result.

Alex Palou loses IndyCar points lead

He did indeed, and he fell to fifth. Team Penske's Josef Newgarden is the new points leader after winning Saturday afternoon's Good Ranchers 250.

Newgarden had most recently led the championship standings in 2024 after he won the season opener on the streets of St. Petersburg and finished fourth in the season's second race on the streets of Long Beach, California, but he was retroactively stripped of that lead when it was discovered that Team Penske had cheated in the season opener.

Newgarden had not officially led the standings since winning in Long Beach back in April 2022, which was now 67 races ago. The two-time series champion had won 10 races, including two Indy 500s, since then, prior to his Phoenix victory.

The win was the 33rd of his career, good for 10th on the all-time IndyCar wins list. He also won at Phoenix when IndyCar had most recently visited the four-turn, 1.022-mile (1.645-kilometer) Avondale, Arizona oval back in 2018.

Here are the updated IndyCar championship standings, featuring a name other than Alex Palou at the top for the first time in 89 weeks. The four drivers above Palou have all recorded back-to-back top eight finishes to start the season.

IndyCar championship standings after Phoenix

Rank Driver Points Gap 1 Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet 78 0 2 Kyle Kirkwood, No. 27 Andretti Global Honda 73 -5 3 Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet 66 -12 4 Pato O'Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 63 -15 5 Alex Palou, No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 59 -19 6 David Malukas, No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet 56 -22 7 Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 54 -24 8 Marcus Armstrong, No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda 50 -28 9 Marcus Ericsson, No. 28 Andretti Global Honda 43 -35 10 Alexander Rossi, No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 42 -36 11 Dennis Hauger, No. 19 Dale Coyne Racing Honda 36 -42 12 Felix Rosenqvist, No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda 36 -42 13 Scott Dixon, No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 35 -43 14 Kyffin Simpson, No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 35 -43 15 Graham Rahal, No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 34 -44 16 Rinus VeeKay, No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 30 -48 17 Romain Grosjean, No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda 29 -49 18 Christian Rasmussen, No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 28 -50 19 Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet 25 -53 20 Louis Foster, No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 24 -54 21 Caio Collet, No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet 24 -54 22 Will Power, No. 26 Andretti Global Honda 23 -55 23 Nolan Siegel, No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 20 -58 24 Sting Ray Robb, No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 18 -60 25 Mick Schumacher, No. 47 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 17 -61

Race number three on the 2026 NTT IndyCar Series schedule is the Java House Grand Prix of Arlington, which is set to be shown live on Fox from the streets of Arlington, Texas beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 15. Start a free trial of FuboTV today and don't miss the inaugural running of the event!