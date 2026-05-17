Full IndyCar starting lineup for the 110th running of the Indy 500

After Saturday's qualifying session was rained out, IndyCar restricted each of the 33 drivers on the entry list for the 110th running of the Indy 500 to one single four-lap qualifying attempt at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the opening round of qualifying on Sunday afternoon. There were no do-overs when it came to determining the fast 12.

The top 12 drivers advanced to the second round, led by Meyer Shank Racing's Felix Rosenqvist, whose four-lap average speed of 232.599 miles per hour behind the wheel of his No. 60 Honda was nearly eight tenths of a mile per hour quicker than that of Team Penske's David Malukas, who was second in his No. 12 Chevrolet.

Over the entire 10-mile run, Rosenqvist was more than half a second faster than Malukas in round one.

The top six drivers from the second round, in which each of those 12 drivers once again got a single four-lap qualifying attempt, advanced to the Firestone Fast Six to battle for the pole position.

Rosenqvist again led that pack in round two, with his four-lap average speed of 232.065 miles per hour registering four tenths of a mile per hour quicker than that of Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou, who was second in his No. 10 Honda after he was only 11th in round one.

But in the Firestone Fast Six, it was Palou who prevailed with a four-lap average speed of 232.248 miles per hour, and Rosenqvist could only secure a second row starting spot in fourth. Ed Carpenter Racing's Alexander Rossi is set to start on the middle of the front row, with Malukas on the outside.

Here's a look at the full starting lineup for the 110th running of the Indy 500.

Full starting lineup for the 110th running of the Indy 500

Row 1

1 - Alex Palou, No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 232.248

2 - Alexander Rossi, No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet - 231.99

3 - David Malukas, No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet - 231.877

Row 2

4 - Felix Rosenqvist, No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda - 231.375

5 - Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet - 230.846

6 - Pato O'Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet - 230.442

Row 3

7 - Kyffin Simpson, No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 230.883

8 - Conor Daly, No. 23 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet - 230.712

9 - Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet - 230.577

Row 4

10 - Caio Collet, No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet - 230.539

11 - Scott Dixon, No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 230.347

12 - Rinus VeeKay, No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet - 229.585

Row 5

13 - Takuma Sato, No. 75 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda - 230.995

14 - Ed Carpenter, No. 33 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet - 230.829

15 - Helio Castroneves, No. 06 Meyer Shank Racing Honda - 230.811

Row 6

16 - Christian Rasmussen, No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet - 230.705

17 - Marcus Armstrong, No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda - 230.701

18 - Marcus Ericsson, No. 28 Andretti Global Honda - 230.667

Row 7

19 - Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet - 230.661

20 - Will Power, No. 26 Andretti Global Honda - 230.279

21 - Nolan Siegel, No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet - 230.213

Row 8

22 - Louis Foster, No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda - 230.212

23 - Ryan Hunter-Reay, No. 31 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet - 230.202

24 - Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet - 230.165

Row 9

25 - Romain Grosjean, No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda - 229.761

26 - Kyle Kirkwood, No. 27 Andretti Global Honda - 229.607

27 - Katherine Legge, No. 11 A.J. Foyt Enterprises with HMD Motorsports Chevrolet - 229.456

Row 10

28 - Mick Schumacher, No. 47 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda - 229.45

29 - Jack Harvey, No. 24 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet - 229.207

30 - Graham Rahal, No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda - 229.017

Row 11

31 - Dennis Hauger, No. 19 Dale Coyne Racing Honda - 228.982

32 - Jacob Abel, No. 51 Abel Motorsports Chevrolet - 228.169

33 - Sting Ray Robb, No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet - 226.572

Fox's live coverage of the 110th running of the Indy 500 from Indianapolis Motor Speedway is set to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 24. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action from the "Racing Capital of the World"!