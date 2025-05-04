Full IndyCar starting lineup at Barber Motorsports Park

IndyCar championship leader Alex Palou of Chip Ganassi Racing was the only driver in the top six in the point standings to make it to the Firestone Fast Six in Saturday's qualifying session for the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix at Barber Motorsports Park.

And he ended up on top, posting a lap time of 1:07.2918 around the 17-turn, 2.38-mile (3.83-kilometer) natural terrain road course in Birmingham, Alabama. It marked the fourth time in the final 40 seconds of the Firestone Fast Six the provisional pole changed hands, and the driver of the No. 10 Honda held onto it.

Set to start alongside Palou, who got his first career IndyCar win at Barber in 2021, is two-time reigning Barber winner Scott McLaughlin of Team Penske.

Here is the full starting lineup for Sunday's 90-lap race, race number five on the 17-race 2025 schedule.

Full IndyCar starting lineup at Barber

1st - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda



2nd - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet



3rd - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda



4th - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet



5th - Rinus VeeKay - No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda



6th - Nolan Siegel - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet



7th - Christian Lundgaard - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet



8th - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet



9th - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet



10th - Kyffin Simpson - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda



11th - Marcus Armstrong - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda



12th - Louis Foster - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda



13th - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet



14th - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda



15th - Alexander Rossi - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet



16th - Callum Ilott - No. 90 Prema Racing Chevrolet



17th - Christian Rasmussen - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet



18th - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda



19th - Conor Daly - No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet



20th - David Malukas - No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet



21st - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda



22nd - Sting Ray Robb - No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet



23rd - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda



24th - Robert Shwartzman - No. 83 Prema Racing Chevrolet



25th - Jacob Abel - No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing Honda



26th - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda



27th - Devlin DeFrancesco - No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

The Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix is set to be shown live on Fox from Barber Motorsports Park beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!