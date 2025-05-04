Beyond the Flag
Full IndyCar starting lineup at Barber Motorsports Park

Alex Palou took the pole position over two-time reigning Barber Motorsports Park winner Scott McLaughlin in an exciting qualifying session.
IndyCar championship leader Alex Palou of Chip Ganassi Racing was the only driver in the top six in the point standings to make it to the Firestone Fast Six in Saturday's qualifying session for the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix at Barber Motorsports Park.

And he ended up on top, posting a lap time of 1:07.2918 around the 17-turn, 2.38-mile (3.83-kilometer) natural terrain road course in Birmingham, Alabama. It marked the fourth time in the final 40 seconds of the Firestone Fast Six the provisional pole changed hands, and the driver of the No. 10 Honda held onto it.

Set to start alongside Palou, who got his first career IndyCar win at Barber in 2021, is two-time reigning Barber winner Scott McLaughlin of Team Penske.

Here is the full starting lineup for Sunday's 90-lap race, race number five on the 17-race 2025 schedule.

1st - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

2nd - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet

3rd - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda

4th - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet

5th - Rinus VeeKay - No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda

6th - Nolan Siegel - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

7th - Christian Lundgaard - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

8th - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

9th - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet

10th - Kyffin Simpson - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

11th - Marcus Armstrong - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

12th - Louis Foster - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

13th - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

14th - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

15th - Alexander Rossi - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

16th - Callum Ilott - No. 90 Prema Racing Chevrolet

17th - Christian Rasmussen - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

18th - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda

19th - Conor Daly - No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

20th - David Malukas - No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

21st - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

22nd - Sting Ray Robb - No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

23rd - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda

24th - Robert Shwartzman - No. 83 Prema Racing Chevrolet

25th - Jacob Abel - No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing Honda

26th - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

27th - Devlin DeFrancesco - No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

