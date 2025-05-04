Full IndyCar starting lineup at Barber Motorsports Park

IndyCar championship leader Alex Palou of Chip Ganassi Racing was the only driver in the top six in the point standings to make it to the Firestone Fast Six in Saturday's qualifying session for the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix at Barber Motorsports Park.
And he ended up on top, posting a lap time of 1:07.2918 around the 17-turn, 2.38-mile (3.83-kilometer) natural terrain road course in Birmingham, Alabama. It marked the fourth time in the final 40 seconds of the Firestone Fast Six the provisional pole changed hands, and the driver of the No. 10 Honda held onto it.
Set to start alongside Palou, who got his first career IndyCar win at Barber in 2021, is two-time reigning Barber winner Scott McLaughlin of Team Penske.
Here is the full starting lineup for Sunday's 90-lap race, race number five on the 17-race 2025 schedule.
Full IndyCar starting lineup at Barber
1st - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
2nd - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet
3rd - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda
4th - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet
5th - Rinus VeeKay - No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda
6th - Nolan Siegel - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
7th - Christian Lundgaard - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
8th - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
9th - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet
10th - Kyffin Simpson - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
11th - Marcus Armstrong - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
12th - Louis Foster - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
13th - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
14th - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
15th - Alexander Rossi - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
16th - Callum Ilott - No. 90 Prema Racing Chevrolet
17th - Christian Rasmussen - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
18th - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda
19th - Conor Daly - No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
20th - David Malukas - No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
21st - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
22nd - Sting Ray Robb - No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
23rd - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda
24th - Robert Shwartzman - No. 83 Prema Racing Chevrolet
25th - Jacob Abel - No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing Honda
26th - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
27th - Devlin DeFrancesco - No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
The Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix is set to be shown live on Fox from Barber Motorsports Park beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET.