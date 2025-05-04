Full NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Texas Motor Speedway

As Spire Motorsports cleverly pointed out, No. 77 is back in Texas.

Carson Hocevar took his first career NASCAR Cup Series pole position on Saturday for Sunday afternoon's Wurth 400 presented by Liqui Moly at Texas Motor Speedway.

Hocevar's 28.175-second (191.659 miles per hour) lap around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Fort Worth, Texas oval in Saturday afternoon's qualifying session was the second fastest lap of the Next Gen era, and he beat Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron to the top spot by 0.014 seconds.

Here is the full starting lineup for Sunday's 267-lap race, race number 12 on the 36-race 2025 schedule.

Full NASCAR starting lineup at Texas

1st - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



2nd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



3rd - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford



4th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



5th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



6th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



7th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford



8th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



9th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



10th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



11th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



12th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford



13th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford



14th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



15th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



16th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



17th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



18th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford



19th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



20th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford



21st - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota



22nd - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



23rd - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



24th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



25th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



26th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



27th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford



28th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



29th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



30th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford



31st - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



32nd - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford



33rd - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford



34th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet



35th - Jesse Love, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet



36th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford



37th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



38th - Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

Tune in to Fox Sports 1 at 3:30 p.m. ET for the live broadcast of the Wurth 400 presented by Liqui Moly from Texas Motor Speedway. Start a free trial of FuboTV now if you have not already had the chance to do so!