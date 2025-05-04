Full NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Texas Motor Speedway

As Spire Motorsports cleverly pointed out, No. 77 is back in Texas.
Carson Hocevar took his first career NASCAR Cup Series pole position on Saturday for Sunday afternoon's Wurth 400 presented by Liqui Moly at Texas Motor Speedway.
Hocevar's 28.175-second (191.659 miles per hour) lap around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Fort Worth, Texas oval in Saturday afternoon's qualifying session was the second fastest lap of the Next Gen era, and he beat Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron to the top spot by 0.014 seconds.
Here is the full starting lineup for Sunday's 267-lap race, race number 12 on the 36-race 2025 schedule.
Full NASCAR starting lineup at Texas
1st - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
2nd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3rd - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
4th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
5th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
6th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
7th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
8th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
9th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
10th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
11th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
12th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
13th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
14th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
15th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
16th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
17th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
18th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
19th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
20th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford
21st - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
22nd - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
23rd - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
24th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
25th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
26th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
27th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
28th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
29th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
30th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
31st - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
32nd - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
33rd - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
34th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
35th - Jesse Love, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet
36th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
37th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
38th - Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford
