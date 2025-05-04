Beyond the Flag
Full NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Texas Motor Speedway

Carson Hocevar took his first career NASCAR Cup Series pole position on Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway.
Texas Motor Speedway, NASCAR | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Carson Hocevar took his first career NASCAR Cup Series pole position on Saturday for Sunday afternoon's Wurth 400 presented by Liqui Moly at Texas Motor Speedway.

Hocevar's 28.175-second (191.659 miles per hour) lap around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Fort Worth, Texas oval in Saturday afternoon's qualifying session was the second fastest lap of the Next Gen era, and he beat Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron to the top spot by 0.014 seconds.

Here is the full starting lineup for Sunday's 267-lap race, race number 12 on the 36-race 2025 schedule.

1st - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

2nd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

3rd - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

4th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

5th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

6th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

7th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

8th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

9th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

10th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

11th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

12th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

13th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

14th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

15th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

16th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

17th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

18th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

19th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

20th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

21st - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

22nd - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

23rd - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

24th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

25th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

26th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

27th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

28th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

29th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

30th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

31st - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

32nd - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

33rd - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

34th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

35th - Jesse Love, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet

36th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

37th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

38th - Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

Tune in to Fox Sports 1 at 3:30 p.m. ET for the live broadcast of the Wurth 400 presented by Liqui Moly from Texas Motor Speedway. Start a free trial of FuboTV now if you have not already had the chance to do so!

