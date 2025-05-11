Full NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Kansas Speedway

For the sixth time through the first 12 races on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, the series is set to race at a track that is also on the playoff schedule, making this Sunday afternoon's AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway particularly important for drivers and teams with championship aspirations.

Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson took the pole position for this 267-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Kansas City, Kansas oval in Saturday evening's qualifying session with a lap at 183.730 miles per hour in his No. 5 Chevrolet.

He beat RFK Racing's Chris Buescher to the pole by just 0.057 seconds. However, it is worth noting that no polesitter has won at Kansas since October 2021, back when Larson pulled it off, and no polesitter has won the track's spring race since May 2018, back when Kevin Harvick pulled it off. In fact, the spring race has not even been won from the front row since May 2018.

Will this year's race be a thriller like last year's was? In a fitting bit of irony, it was actually Larson in first ahead of Buescher in second to create the closest finish in Cup Series history last May, and they are set to line up in that order on Sunday as well.

Here is the full starting lineup for the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway.

Full NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Kansas

1st - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



2nd - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford



3rd - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



4th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



5th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford



6th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



7th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



8th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



9th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



10th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



11th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



12th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



13th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford



14th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



15th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



16th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



17th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



18th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford



19th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



20th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



21st - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



22nd - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



23rd - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford



24th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford



25th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota



26th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



27th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet



28th - Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota



29th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



30th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford



31st - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford



32nd - Jesse Love, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



33rd - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



34th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



35th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



36th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford



37th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford



38th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live coverage of the AdventHealth 400 from Kansas Speedway beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET this afternoon. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!