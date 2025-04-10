Full qualifying order revealed for NASCAR Cup Series at Bristol

Bristol Motor Speedway is scheduled to host the Food City 500, the ninth of 36 races on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, this Sunday afternoon.

With the four-turn, 0.533-mile (0.858-kilometer) high-banked Bristol, Tennesse oval also scheduled to host a playoff race in September, drivers and teams with championship aspirations will be looking to come away from Sunday's 500-lap race with a strong notebook to carry forward.

There are three non-chartered (open) cars on the entry list for this race, the most since there were nine for the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. The 39-car qualifying order was determined by the new two-variable formula which NASCAR introduced at the start of the 2025 season.

A full breakdown of the new metric can be found here.

Drivers line up in reverse metric order for qualifying. Because Bristol is a short track, each driver is set to make a two-lap qualifying attempt, with the faster of the two laps counting as his official qualifying time. There is just one round of qualifying, unlike last year, and there are no more qualifying groups.

Full NASCAR Cup Series qualifying order at Bristol

1 - Josh Bilicki, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford



2 - Corey LaJoie, No. 01 Rick Ware Racing Ford



3 - Jesse Love, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



4 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota



5 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford



6 - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford



7 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



8 - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford



9 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



10 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



11 - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



12 - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford



13 - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



14 - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



15 - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



16 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



17 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



18 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet



19 - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford



20 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford



21 - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



22 - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



23 - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



24 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



25 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



26 - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford



27 - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford



28 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



29 - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



30 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford



31 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford



32 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



33 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford



34 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



35 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



36 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



37 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



38 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



39 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

The Food City 500 is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from Bristol Motor Speedway beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, April 13. If you have not already had a chance to do so, begin a free trial of FuboTV now and be sure to catch all of the action from the "Last Great Colosseum"!