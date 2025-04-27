Beyond the Flag
Full starting lineup for the NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega

Talladega is set to kick off a record 28-week streak of NASCAR Cup Series action with Sunday's Jack Link's 500.
Zane Smith, Front Row Motorsports, Talladega Superspeedway, NASCAR | Jason Allen-Imagn Images

For the first time since late February, the NASCAR Cup Series is visiting a superspeedway this weekend. Talladega Superspeedway is scheduled to host the first of its two yearly races on Sunday afternoon.

Qualifying for Sunday's 188-lap Jack Link's 500 around the four-turn, 2.66-mile (4.281-kilometer) high-banked Lincoln, Alabama oval took place on Saturday afternoon, and it was a second-year driver, first with his current team, who emerged as a first-time polesitter.

Front Row Motorsports' Zane Smith posted an impressive lap speed of 182.174 miles per hour (52.565 seconds) in the second round of Saturday's qualifying session behind the wheel of the No. 38 Ford, giving him a 0.456-mile per hour (0.132-second) advantage over Richard Childress Racing's Kyle Busch, who is set to join him on the front row in the No. 8 Chevrolet.

The gap from Smith to Busch was larger than the gap from Busch to eighth place qualifier Josh Berry of Wood Brothers Racing, making Smith's first career pole a relatively dominant one as far as superspeedway poles go. He also topped the speed chart in the opening round of qualifying.

Who is set to start where at the longest oval on the Cup Series calendar? Here is the full 39-car rundown.

Make note of the fact that this starting lineup does not factor in any pre-race grid penalties.

Full NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Talladega

1st - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

2nd - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

3rd - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

4th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

5th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

6th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

7th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

8th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

9th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

10th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

11th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

12th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

13th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

14th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

15th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

16th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

17th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

18th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

19th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

20th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

21st - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

22nd - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

23rd - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

24th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

25th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

26th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

27th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

28th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

29th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

30th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

31st - Anthony Alfredo, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet

32nd - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

33rd - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

34th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

35th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

36th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

37th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

38th - B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

39th - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

Tune in to Fox at 3:00 p.m. ET this afternoon for the live broadcast of the Jack Link's 500 from Talladega Superspeedway. This race marks the first of 28 consecutive weekends of Cup Series action, a streak not seen since 1971. If you have not yet had the opportunity to begin a free trial of FuboTV, do so today and don't miss any of the action!

