Full-time Joe Gibbs Racing NASCAR driver replaced after Phoenix race

Over the offseason, Brent Crews was confirmed as Joe Gibbs Racing's fourth full-time driver for the 2026 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series season, alongside returning drivers William Sawalich, Brandon Jones, and Taylor Gray.

However, because Crews' 18th birthday is not until Monday, March 30, he is not eligible to compete in four of the season's first six races, since those four races are contested on ovals that are greater than 1.25 miles in length.

Gio Ruggiero drove the No. 19 Toyota in the season's first two races at Daytona International Speedway and EchoPark Speedway (formerly Atlanta Motor Speedway), before Crews took over for the road course race at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) and the ensuing race at Phoenix Raceway this past weekend, scoring finishes of sixth and 18th place, respectively.

Brent Crews replacement confirmed for Las Vegas

Because this weekend's race is set to take place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, a 1.5-mile oval, the 17-year-old Hickory, North Carolina native is once again not allowed to compete.

Set to replace Crews behind the wheel of the No. 19 car this weekend is Chase Briscoe, one of Joe Gibbs Racing's full-time Cup Series drivers.

Next weekend at Darlington Raceway, Crews also won't be eligible to compete, since that track measures 1.366 miles in length. Christopher Bell, another full-time Joe Gibbs Racing Cup Series driver, is set to drive the No. 19 Toyota at the "Lady in Black". Aric Almirola, who won the No. 19 team the 2025 owner championship, is not a part of their plans for 2026.

The following weekend's race at Martinsville Speedway is scheduled to take place two days before Crews' 18th birthday on Saturday, March 28, but because Martinsville is a 0.526-mile oval, he is set to compete.

And even if it were held a week earlier, Crews would be allowed to compete in the race at Rockingham Speedway on Saturday, April 4 as well, as that track measures 0.94 miles in length. The same can be said for the race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 11, as the "Last Great Colosseum" is a 0.533-mile oval.

Crews' first start at an oval greater than 1.25 miles in length is scheduled to come on Saturday, April 18 at the 1.5-mile Kansas Speedway.

Crews is expected to be granted a playoff waiver, meaning that his four missed starts won't impact his playoff eligibility if he should manage to qualify for one of the 12 postseason spots by finishing the 24-race regular season inside the top 12 in the point standings.

After missing two of the season's first four races, he finds himself in 20th, 35 points below the provisional cut line.

