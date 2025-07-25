Full-time NASCAR team permanently out after Dover race

In a move that many saw coming, Our Motorsports decided to cut ties with Kris Wright after his recent 29th place finish at Sonoma Raceway, which came just one week after he failed to qualify for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on the streets of Chicago.

Wright's performance in his first year behind the wheel of the No. 5 Chevrolet was a far cry from what the team had gotten last year out of Anthony Alfredo, who placed 17th in the championship standings with seven top 10 finishes, including two in the top four.

Wright posted just three top 23 finishes in the first 19 races, and he had four DNFs less than halfway into the season. Alfredo had four DNFs all of last year.

Our Motorsports out before Brickyard race

The team called upon Kaz Grala to replace Wright behind the wheel of the No. 5 car for this past weekend's race at Dover Motor Speedway. However, they neglected to make any further confirmation.

And so before Grala even took the green flag, they confirmed the inevitable: they would be shutting down following the Dover race, which Grala ended up finishing in 31st.

The team had competed full-time in the Xfinity Series since 2020, fielding cars for both full-time drivers and part-time drivers along the way, but now they have officially closed their doors ahead of this weekend's Pennzoil 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Their unfortunate decision to leave the sport before Saturday's race at the Brickyard should serve as yet another stark warning to NASCAR teams across all series that money ultimately cannot buy race results.

