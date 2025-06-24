Historic F1 track rumored to return and could shake up the schedule

The FIA recently approved Kyalami’s plans to upgrade their circuit, bringing it to the necessary Grade 1 status to hold Formula 1 races. In just a few years, F1 could return to the African continent for the first time since 1993.

It would be a huge accomplishment for the sport to be racing on six continents once again, representing the whole world. That representation presents Formula 1 with another great opportunity for growth as well.

However, a South African Grand Prix would be rather difficult to place, given the structure of the current Formula 1 calendar. Drivers and teams already travel extensively throughout the season, and adding a track with a nearest continent (aside from its own) of Antarctica would complicate things further.

Where could Kyalami slot in?

The last time the Grand Prix featured on the calendar, it was the first race of the season. However, the Formula 1 calendar looked very different back then, with the Brazilian Grand Prix held in March and the Australian Grand Prix in November.

Given the fact that a race in Kyalami will take a few more years before it is ready to be included in the calendar, the best model is to use the 2026 Formula 1 calendar. One key thing to note is that from 2027 onwards, the calendar will look different, as some other new Grands Prix may also debut, and rotational races are also set to go into effect.

While a return to being the season opener is not entirely impossible, it will be a longshot, given the fact that the organizer’s whole goal is to just get back on the calendar. One possibility is putting it in between the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and the Miami Grand Prix early in the season. Travel would not be too strenuous in going from Jeddah to Kyalami to Miami, at least when compared to other possibilities.

Another potential spot on the calendar would be between the Las Vegas Grand Prix and Qatar Grand Prix, near the end of the year. Travel would be in that direction regardless, but a race in Kyalami would just take everyone a bit further south.

While the Formula 1 calendar’s current complexion does not necessarily place a lot of importance on reducing travel, it will be of greater importance once a race in Kyalami becomes a reality. Keeping the number of miles traveled as low as possible will be key to upholding Formula 1's Net Zero Carbon goals. Nevertheless, a Grand Prix in Kyalami would bring Formula 1’s great heritage back to the African continent.