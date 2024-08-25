Formula 1 could be heading to a new continent in 2028
Africa has not hosted a Formula 1 race since the 1993 South African Grand Prix at Kyalami Circuit, but talks of a return to the continent are heating up.
The South African race nearly returned to the calendar for 2024, but talks were dissolved last year due to the country’s stance on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Rwanda’s interest in Formula 1 has been serious for some time now, and the country is finally making a move to formally enter the calendar. A meeting is set to take place late next month between Formula 1 officials and Rwandan representatives with the goal of progressing things further.
Lewis Hamilton has been a big advocate
Lewis Hamilton has spoken in favor of Formula 1’s return to Africa for years, and his wish may finally come true. The famed British driver was asked about a Grand Prix being held in Rwanda this past weekend at Zandvoort, and he believes the timing of a return is perfect.
After spending a portion of his summer break in Africa, the seven-time world champion got to see the state of the local culture there.
Per his vision, Hamilton thinks a Grand Prix in Africa would blossom in many regards. It could be a big boost for the local economy, spark a rise in tourism, and possibly even bring more attention to major issues in the surrounding areas.
Formula One Group CEO Stefano Domenicali confirmed Rwanda’s interest and stated that the investment and strategic plan for the Grand Prix must meet their standards. In the event that it does succeed, the first edition of the race could possibly be held in 2028.
Rwanda is no foreigner to Formula 1, as the country is scheduled to host the FIA Annual General Assembly and Prize Giving Ceremony this December. The nation's interest in hosting a Grand Prix is very strong and clear, and a successful plan to host one could bring the sport back to Africa for the first time in over three decades.