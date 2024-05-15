Formula 1: Another new United States race on the horizon?
A new Formula 1 race in the United States was initially rumored a couple months ago, with the streets of Chicago, Illinois believed to be the fourth location.
Speculation heated up after it was reported that Formula 1 began filing several trademarks in relation to a Chicago Grand Prix. For reference, the motion came after NASCAR held its first ever race weekend on the streets of Chicago last July.
Another rumor emerged more recently regarding contracts being signed to make the Chicago Grand Prix a reality, with the race expected to be a night race held right before the annual Canadian Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.
While this particular rumor was shot down, Alderman Brian Hopkins, a local politician in Chicago, make some remarks regarding a potential Grand Prix being held in the city.
"It would have to be one or the other. What we did with NASCAR, welding manhole covers and smoothing over potholes and calling it a track — that doesn’t work with F1. More complicated, thus higher price tag."- Alderman Brian Hopkins
What are the odds a Chicago Formula 1 race actually happens?
Looking at it from a logistical perspective, Hopkins does have a point in that it could come down to a choice between NASCAR and Formula 1. With NASCAR being more popular in the United States, it makes sense for the city of Chicago to go with it, especially since the race is still relatively new to the city and was considered a huge success in 2023.
Despite the trademarks reportedly having been filed, there have been instances of them being filed before, and yet a Grand Prix never became a reality. New York City has been targeted as a potential race location for quite some time now, but it has never landed on the schedule.
Formula 1 has been growing rapidly in the United States, with new Grands Prix having been added in Miami and Las Vegas in 2022 and 2023, respectively. Since the success of Netflix’s Drive to Survive, Formula 1 have capitalized on the opportunity to make more revenue.
In the event that another Grand Prix is indeed added to the United States, Chicago would be the ideal location. If Formula 1 have already been in talks with the city, it may only be a matter of time before the Chicago Grand Prix becomes a reality.