Hungary F1 qualifying, full Hungarian Grand Prix starting lineup

The Hungaroring is scheduled to host the Hungarian Grand Prix, the 14th and final race before Formula 1's annual four-week summer break, this Sunday.
Though the 14-turn, 2.722-mile (4.381-kilometer) road course in Mogyoród, Hungary is widely considered one of the toughest places to pass on the Formula 1 schedule, this race has only once been won from pole since 2019. It hasn't been won from pole since Lewis Hamilton won in 2020 en route to his record-tying seventh world championship.
Last year's Hungarian Grand Prix turned out to be a controversial one, with team orders at McLaren resulting in Oscar Piastri taking his first career victory ahead of teammate Lando Norris, who was the team's higher placed driver in the world championship standings.
This year, Piastri enters the Hungarian Grand Prix leading the world championship standings by 16 over Norris, with six victories to Norris' four. Both drivers are sitting on eight career victories, and they would both be leading the constructor standings on their own in this year's dominant McLaren.
Who will take pole for the race that could set the tone in this year's world title battle ahead of the summer break? Follow along with our live updates from the Hungaroring.
Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying: Eliminated in Q1
Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull
Pierre Gasly, Alpine
Esteban Ocon, Haas
Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber
Alex Albon, Williams
Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying: Eliminated in Q2
Oliver Bearman, Haas
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams
Franco Colapinto, Alpine
Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying: Q3 results
1st - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
2nd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
3rd - Lando Norris, McLaren
4th - George Russell, Mercedes
5th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
6th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
7th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber
8th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
9th - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
10th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls
