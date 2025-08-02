Hungary F1 qualifying, full Hungarian Grand Prix starting lineup

The Hungaroring is scheduled to host the Hungarian Grand Prix, the 14th and final race before Formula 1's annual four-week summer break, this Sunday.

Though the 14-turn, 2.722-mile (4.381-kilometer) road course in Mogyoród, Hungary is widely considered one of the toughest places to pass on the Formula 1 schedule, this race has only once been won from pole since 2019. It hasn't been won from pole since Lewis Hamilton won in 2020 en route to his record-tying seventh world championship.

Last year's Hungarian Grand Prix turned out to be a controversial one, with team orders at McLaren resulting in Oscar Piastri taking his first career victory ahead of teammate Lando Norris, who was the team's higher placed driver in the world championship standings.

This year, Piastri enters the Hungarian Grand Prix leading the world championship standings by 16 over Norris, with six victories to Norris' four. Both drivers are sitting on eight career victories, and they would both be leading the constructor standings on their own in this year's dominant McLaren.

Who will take pole for the race that could set the tone in this year's world title battle ahead of the summer break? Follow along with our live updates from the Hungaroring.

Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying: Eliminated in Q1

Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull



Pierre Gasly, Alpine



Esteban Ocon, Haas



Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber



Alex Albon, Williams

Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying: Eliminated in Q2

Oliver Bearman, Haas

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams

Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying: Q3 results

1st - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

2nd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

3rd - Lando Norris, McLaren

4th - George Russell, Mercedes

5th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

6th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

7th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber

8th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

9th - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

10th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls

