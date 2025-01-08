Indy 500: 33rd car confirmed as two seats still don't have drivers
By Asher Fair
Andretti Global made clear several months ago that they still planned on running an additional Indy 500 one-off entry in 2025, even after the team's ownership restructuring.
Marco Andretti has been in that one-off entry since stepping away from full-time IndyCar competition after the 2020 season. Now it has been confirmed that he is indeed set to drive the No. 98 Honda during the month of May once again.
Because Andretti Global already had plans to enter this car, the entry list for the 109th running of the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval is still at 33 cars. But formal confirmation of Andretti's 20th consecutive Indy 500 bid means that any further entries would ensure a third consecutive Bump Day.
In other words, Bump Day is likely for 2025, meaning that nobody is safe. The new charter agreement guarantees chartered teams a spot in all NTT IndyCar Series races except for the Indy 500.
There are 27 full-time entries, including 25 chartered cars, set to be on the grid for the 2025 IndyCar season. Prema Racing are the only full-time team without charters. Only Dale Coyne Racing's two chartered cars still have no confirmed drivers.
Following Andretti's confirmation, all six confirmed part-time/Indy 500-only entries now have confirmed drivers as well.
Let's first take a look at the 25 charter entries (plus Prema Racing's two cars).
A.J. Foyt Racing, Chevrolet
No. 14 - Santino Ferrucci
No. 41 - David Malukas
Andretti Global, Honda
No. 26 - Colton Herta
No. 27 - Kyle Kirkwood
No. 28 - Marcus Ericsson
Arrow McLaren, Chevrolet
No. 5 - Pato O'Ward
No. 6 - Nolan Siegel
No. 7 - Christian Lundgaard
Chip Ganassi Racing, Honda
No. 8 - Kyffin Simpson
No. 9 - Scott Dixon
No. 10 - Alex Palou
Dale Coyne Racing, Honda
No. 18 - TBD
No. 51 - TBD
Ed Carpenter Racing, Chevrolet
No. 20 - Alexander Rossi
No. 21 - Christian Rasmussen
Juncos Hollinger Racing, Chevrolet
No. 77 - Conor Daly
No. 78 - Sting Ray Robb
Meyer Shank Racing, Honda
No. 60 - Felix Rosenqvist
No. 66 - Marcus Armstrong
Prema Racing, Chevrolet
No. 83 - Robert Shwartzman
No. 90 - Callum Ilott
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Honda
No. 15 - Graham Rahal
No. 30 - Devlin DeFrancesco
No. 45 - Louis Foster
Team Penske, Chevrolet
No. 2 - Josef Newgarden
No. 3 - Scott McLaughlin
No. 12 - Will Power
Here are the other six entries confirmed for the Indy 500.
Andretti Global, Honda
No. 98 - Marco Andretti
Arrow McLaren, Chevrolet
No. 17 - Kyle Larson (with Hendrick Motorsports)
Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports, Chevrolet
No. 23 - Ryan Hunter-Reay
No. 24 - Jack Harvey
Ed Carpenter Racing, Chevrolet
No. 33 - Ed Carpenter
Meyer Shank Racing, Honda
No. 06 - Helio Castroneves
Indy 500 qualifying is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 17 and Sunday, May 18. The race itself is set to be shown live on Fox from Indianapolis Motor Speedway beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 25.