IndyCar team enters 2025 without any confirmed drivers
By Asher Fair
Juncos Hollinger Racing recently became the 10th team to solidify their full-time driver lineup for the upcoming 2025 IndyCar season, announcing that Conor Daly is set to join newcomer Sting Ray Robb after closing out the season as Agustin Canapino's replacement alongside Romain Grosjean.
With Robb set to drive what had been Canapino's No. 78 Chevrolet, Daly is officially set to replace Grosjean behind the wheel of the No. 77 Chevrolet.
As a result, Dale Coyne Racing are the only team still needing to confirm drivers for the 2025 season. And they have both of their seats – both of which chartered entries – to fill, having not yet confirmed anybody for the upcoming 17-race calendar.
Two seats open at Dale Coyne Racing
There are 25 full-time drivers confirmed for the 2025 season, but only 23 at chartered teams; Prema Racing, which have confirmed Robert Shwartzman and Callum Ilott for their two entries, were not given any of the 25 charters as a part of the initial agreement that runs through the 2031 season.
According to RACER.com, Dale Coyne is still seeking a major investor or a partner ahead of the 2025 season so that he can run two drivers full-time and not necessarily rely on those drivers to provide funding.
The 2024 season, which was the team's first without a full-time driver since 2015, was also their first without a podium finish since 2015, illustrating that when they have proper investment, they can be a lot more competitive than people generally think. They also failed to record a top 12 finish for the first time since 1987, back when Coyne himself was behind the wheel.
The new charter agreement notably does not guarantee the chartered entries a spot in the Indy 500, and Dale Coyne Racing were the only team that had a car DNQ in 2024 – and it wasn't particularly close. There are already 33 confirmed spots on the entry list for the race's 109th running this coming May, indicating that a third straight Bump Day could be on the cards.
There are still plenty of worthy candidates without rides for the 2025 season, including former Dale Coyne Racing driver Grosjean, 2024 Dale Coyne Racing part-timer Toby Sowery, 2024 Rookie of the Year Linus Lundqvist, and former Ed Carpenter Racing race winner Rinus VeeKay, who tested for the team at Indianapolis Motor Speedway after the 2024 season.
Any of them would be great additions to Dale Coyne Racing's driver lineup, preferably as full-time drivers, for 2025.
The 2025 IndyCar season is scheduled to begin on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida on Sunday, March 2. Fox is set to provide live coverage of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET.