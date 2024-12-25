No IndyCar races being shown on Fox Sports 1 in 2025
By Asher Fair
IndyCar announced during the 2024 season that they would be moving on from NBC upon the expiration of the current media rights deal and joining Fox on a new multi-year deal that is set to go into effect in 2025.
The deal is said to be worth around $25 million annually, which marks a roughly 25% increase from the $20 million paid out annually by NBC. But it is believed that NBC actually offered the series more than Fox did to stay on as its exclusive broadcast partner.
One of the main reasons why IndyCar opted to go with Fox is the fact that Fox could offer the series something that NBC couldn't: all 17 races on network television.
All 17 IndyCar races set to be shown on Fox in 2025
All 17 races on the 2025 schedule, plus several hours of both days of qualifying for the 109th running of the Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, are set to be shown on Fox as opposed to Fox Sports 1.
This is a stark contrast to what the series had with NBC, which split up its races between NBC and USA Network. Even the majority of the races during Fox's portion of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series broadcast schedule are set to be shown on Fox Sports 1 as opposed to Fox, and a majority of the races during NBC's portion are set to be shown on USA as opposed to NBC.
IndyCar is set to become the only premier motorsport series in North America to have all of its races broadcast live on network television.
This is, of course, subject to change, depending on weather delays and other unforeseen circumstances that could cause late adjustments to be made. So fans should still familiarize themselves with accessing Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, and the Fox Sports App, just to be prepared.
Even if not needed for any races themselves, these networks are still set to be a part of the 2025 schedule anyway. All practice and qualifying sessions are slated to be aired live on Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2. This includes both days of Indy 500 qualifying, before Fox is set to take over during the late hours of both.
During NBC's deal, these sessions were carried exclusively by Peacock, requiring fans to purchase a premium subscription to watch live.
Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2 are also set to become the new homes for Indy NXT, the series one step below the NTT IndyCar Series.
The IndyCar on Fox broadcast team has not yet been announced for 2025.
The 2025 IndyCar season is scheduled to get underway on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida on Sunday, March 2. Live coverage is set to be provided by Fox starting at 12:00 p.m. ET.