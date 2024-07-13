IndyCar announces late Iowa broadcast change after Trump shooting
By Asher Fair
Saturday night's Hy-Vee Homefront 250 presented by Instacart at Iowa Speedway had been set to be broadcast live on NBC beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET.
However, due to NBC's special report following the shooting at a rally for former President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, the race start is set to be shown on CNBC, not NBC. It will also be available on Peacock, as initially planned.
The race, which is the 10th of 17 points races on the 2024 IndyCar schedule, is still set to get underway shortly after 8:00 p.m. ET.
Iowa IndyCar start moves from NBC to CNBC
The Hy-Vee Homefront 250 is scheduled to be a 250-lap race around the four-turn, 0.894-mile (1.438-kilometer) Newton, Iowa oval. This race is the first of two races at Iowa during the Hy-Vee Doubleheader Weekend, with the other being tomorrow afternoon's 250-lap Hy-Vee One Step 250 presented by Gatorade.
Andretti Global's Colton Herta took the pole position for tonight's race, and Team Penske's Scott McLaughlin took the pole position for tomorrow's race.
Full starting lineups for both events can be found here. Team Penske's Josef Newgarden swept the doubleheader last year after teammate Will Power started both races from the pole position.
It is expected that tonight's race will eventually move to NBC, but the current state of affairs did not allow for clarity on that particular matter. Should the ongoing coverage of the chaotic situation in Butler not allow for the race to be moved to its initially planned channel, the entire race would indeed be shown on CNBC.
CNBC recently aired the IndyCar race at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca as a result of a rain delay during the NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Both races were set to be shown on USA Network.
Tomorrow's race is still set to be broadcast live on NBC beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET.
