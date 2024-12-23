IndyCar driver announcement leaves one team with empty seats
By Asher Fair
Juncos Hollinger Racing solidified their driver lineup for the 2025 IndyCar season, announcing that Conor Daly is set to join the team full-time after closing out the 2024 season behind the wheel of what had been Agustin Canapino's No. 78 Chevrolet.
The team had already announced that former A.J. Foyt Enterprises driver Sting Ray Robb signed to drive the No. 78 Chevrolet next year. Daly is set to take over behind the wheel of the No. 77 Chevrolet, which was driven by Romain Grosjean in 2024.
The announcement means that 25 of the 27 full-time seats are now occupied for the 17-race 2025 season, and both of the seats that aren't occupied are at the same team. Juncos Hollinger Racing are officially the 10th of 11 full-time teams to solidify their lineup.
Dale Coyne Racing have not yet confirmed any drivers for the 2025 IndyCar season.
The 2024 season was the team's first without a full-time driver since 2015. Unsurprisingly, it was also their first season without a podium finish since 2015, and they did not record a single top 12 finish for the first time since 1987, when Dale Coyne himself was still driving.
There are still plenty of big-name free agents who do not yet have rides for the 2025 season and could be considered attractive targets for Dale Coyne Racing, including Grosjean, former Ed Carpenter Racing race winner Rinus VeeKay, and 2024 Rookie of the Year Linus Lundqvist, who simply got the short end of the stick when Chip Ganassi Racing downsized from five cars to three.
Both the No. 18 Honda and the No. TBD (formerly No. 51) Honda are among the 25 chartered entries in the lineup for 2025, so Juncos Hollinger Racing's decision means that 23 chartered cars are now slated to be occupied by full-time drivers next year.
The only team set to compete full-time without any charters is Prema Racing. Rookie Robert Shwartzman is set to drive the No. 83 Chevrolet for the team, and Callum Ilott is set to drive the No. 90 Chevrolet.
Fox is set to provide live coverage of the 2025 IndyCar season opener from the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida starting at 12:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 2.