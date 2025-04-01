Before the 2025 IndyCar season began, there was a rumor that Chip Ganassi Racing would be adding a fourth Indy 500 entry, in partnership with NFL legend Tom Brady and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, for four-time Champ Car champion Sebastien Bourdais.

Bourdais hasn't competed in an IndyCar race since 2021, and while he never competed for Chip Ganassi in IndyCar, he is involved with the team's IndyCar program, in addition to his role in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship for Cadillac Chip Ganassi Racing in the GTP category.

The move would have made a lot of sense. Brady, a longtime race fan, is a Fox NFL analyst and appeared in Fox's Josef Newgarden IndyCar commercial, and this year's Indy 500 is set to be the first on Fox. Additionally, Johnson competed in an Indy 500 for Chip Ganassi Racing in 2022 and has also taken on an ownership role in the Cup Series since then.

And of course, a Ganassi entry for Bourdais would give him his best ever chance to win the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing", and though he is 46 years old, Helio Castroneves was too when he won it for a record-tying fourth time in 2021 – the same year Brady won his seventh Super Bowl, and the same year Johnson made his Ganassi IndyCar debut.

But shortly before the season started, that rumor was put to bed.

Abel Motorsports have also shifted their focus from fielding their own entry for the second time to supporting Dale Coyne Racing's entry for Bill Abel's son, Jacob Abel, meaning that the only potential addition is now a third Coyne car for Katherine Legge. And even that doesn't look particularly likely at this stage.

With that said, let's have a look at what the entry list for this year's Indy 500 currently looks like.

Updated Indy 500 entry list for 2025

Let's start off with the 27 full-time entries.

A.J. Foyt Racing, Chevrolet

No. 4 - David Malukas

No. 14 - Santino Ferrucci

Andretti Global, Honda

No. 26 - Colton Herta

No. 27 - Kyle Kirkwood

No. 28 - Marcus Ericsson

Arrow McLaren, Chevrolet

No. 5 - Pato O'Ward

No. 6 - Nolan Siegel

No. 7 - Christian Lundgaard

Chip Ganassi Racing, Honda

No. 8 - Kyffin Simpson

No. 9 - Scott Dixon

No. 10 - Alex Palou

Dale Coyne Racing, Honda

No. 18 - Rinus VeeKay

No. 51 - Jacob Abel

Ed Carpenter Racing, Chevrolet

No. 20 - Alexander Rossi

No. 21 - Christian Rasmussen

Juncos Hollinger Racing, Chevrolet

No. 76 - Conor Daly

No. 77 - Sting Ray Robb

Meyer Shank Racing, Honda

No. 60 - Felix Rosenqvist

No. 66 - Marcus Armstrong

Prema Racing, Chevrolet

No. 83 - Robert Shwartzman

No. 90 - Callum Ilott

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Honda

No. 15 - Graham Rahal

No. 30 - Devlin DeFrancesco

No. 45 - Louis Foster

Team Penske, Chevrolet

No. 2 - Josef Newgarden

No. 3 - Scott McLaughlin

No. 12 - Will Power

And here are the other seven confirmed entries.

Andretti Global, Honda

No. 98 - Marco Andretti

Arrow McLaren, Chevrolet

No. 17 - Kyle Larson (with Hendrick Motorsports)

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports, Chevrolet

No. 23 - Ryan Hunter-Reay

No. 24 - Jack Harvey

Ed Carpenter Racing, Chevrolet

No. 33 - Ed Carpenter

Meyer Shank Racing, Honda

No. 06 - Helio Castroneves

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Honda

No. 75 - Takuma Sato

Should there be another car added, this year's entry list would be the first since 2021's to feature 35 cars. There have not been 36 cars since 2019, and there haven't been more than 36 since 2011, when there were 41.

Just 33 cars can qualify for the 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval, so a third straight Bump Day is already a lock after Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing recently made Takuma Sato the entry list's 34th confirmed driver.

Fox is set to provide live coverage of the 109th running of the Indy 500 from the "Racing Capital of the World" beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 25. Team Penske's Josef Newgarden is the two-time reigning race winner.