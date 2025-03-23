Indy 500 entry list update: One car officially ruled out for 2025

The entry list for this May's 109th running of the Indy 500 recently grew to 34 cars following Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing's addition of a fourth entry for two-time winner Takuma Sato.

With just 33 cars allowed to compete in the 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval, the announcement guaranteed at least some sort of a Bump Day for the third year in a row, as not everybody on the entry list will get to compete in the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing".

Now one possible addition has been ruled out.

While it is still possible that Dale Coyne Racing will add another Honda-powered entry for Katherine Legge, they are now set to receive additional support from Abel Motorsports, as Bill Abel's team ruled out fielding their own No. 50 Chevrolet for the second time and first time since 2023, when R.C. Enerson successfully qualified the car.

With Bill Abel's son, Jacob, driving the No. 51 Honda for Dale Coyne's team full-time this year, Abel Motorsports have instead opted to focus on supporting that effort. According to RACER, they are set to convert their chassis from Chevrolet configuration to Honda-powered specification so that it can be ready to go if the team need a spare car.

Jacob Abel is one of the popular picks to be in that Bump Day discussion, given his inexperience and the team's recent lack of speed at the "Racing Capital of the World", and one of the reasons why Nolan Siegel was last year's lone DNQ was the fact that he was never able to get up to speed in a backup car after his crash in practice.

If Dale Coyne Racing do still add a third car for Legge, the entry list would consist of 35 cars for the first time since 2021.

Updated Indy 500 entry list for 2025

Here are the 27 full-time entries.

A.J. Foyt Racing, Chevrolet

No. 4 - David Malukas

No. 14 - Santino Ferrucci

Andretti Global, Honda

No. 26 - Colton Herta

No. 27 - Kyle Kirkwood

No. 28 - Marcus Ericsson

Arrow McLaren, Chevrolet

No. 5 - Pato O'Ward

No. 6 - Nolan Siegel

No. 7 - Christian Lundgaard

Chip Ganassi Racing, Honda

No. 8 - Kyffin Simpson

No. 9 - Scott Dixon

No. 10 - Alex Palou

Dale Coyne Racing, Honda

No. 18 - Rinus VeeKay

No. 51 - Jacob Abel

Ed Carpenter Racing, Chevrolet

No. 20 - Alexander Rossi

No. 21 - Christian Rasmussen

Juncos Hollinger Racing, Chevrolet

No. 76 - Conor Daly

No. 77 - Sting Ray Robb

Meyer Shank Racing, Honda

No. 60 - Felix Rosenqvist

No. 66 - Marcus Armstrong

Prema Racing, Chevrolet

No. 83 - Robert Shwartzman

No. 90 - Callum Ilott

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Honda

No. 15 - Graham Rahal

No. 30 - Devlin DeFrancesco

No. 45 - Louis Foster

Team Penske, Chevrolet

No. 2 - Josef Newgarden

No. 3 - Scott McLaughlin

No. 12 - Will Power

Here are the other seven confirmed entries.

Andretti Global, Honda

No. 98 - Marco Andretti

Arrow McLaren, Chevrolet

No. 17 - Kyle Larson (with Hendrick Motorsports)

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports, Chevrolet

No. 23 - Ryan Hunter-Reay

No. 24 - Jack Harvey

Ed Carpenter Racing, Chevrolet

No. 33 - Ed Carpenter

Meyer Shank Racing, Honda

No. 06 - Helio Castroneves

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Honda

No. 75 - Takuma Sato

Indy 500 qualifying is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 17 and Sunday, May 18, and the live broadcast of the 109th running of the race itself is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 25. Live coverage is set to be provided by Fox