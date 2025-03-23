Indy 500 entry list update: One car officially ruled out for 2025

The entry list for this May's 109th running of the Indy 500 recently grew to 34 cars following Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing's addition of a fourth entry for two-time winner Takuma Sato.
With just 33 cars allowed to compete in the 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval, the announcement guaranteed at least some sort of a Bump Day for the third year in a row, as not everybody on the entry list will get to compete in the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing".
Now one possible addition has been ruled out.
While it is still possible that Dale Coyne Racing will add another Honda-powered entry for Katherine Legge, they are now set to receive additional support from Abel Motorsports, as Bill Abel's team ruled out fielding their own No. 50 Chevrolet for the second time and first time since 2023, when R.C. Enerson successfully qualified the car.
With Bill Abel's son, Jacob, driving the No. 51 Honda for Dale Coyne's team full-time this year, Abel Motorsports have instead opted to focus on supporting that effort. According to RACER, they are set to convert their chassis from Chevrolet configuration to Honda-powered specification so that it can be ready to go if the team need a spare car.
Jacob Abel is one of the popular picks to be in that Bump Day discussion, given his inexperience and the team's recent lack of speed at the "Racing Capital of the World", and one of the reasons why Nolan Siegel was last year's lone DNQ was the fact that he was never able to get up to speed in a backup car after his crash in practice.
If Dale Coyne Racing do still add a third car for Legge, the entry list would consist of 35 cars for the first time since 2021.
Updated Indy 500 entry list for 2025
Here are the 27 full-time entries.
A.J. Foyt Racing, Chevrolet
No. 4 - David Malukas
No. 14 - Santino Ferrucci
Andretti Global, Honda
No. 26 - Colton Herta
No. 27 - Kyle Kirkwood
No. 28 - Marcus Ericsson
Arrow McLaren, Chevrolet
No. 5 - Pato O'Ward
No. 6 - Nolan Siegel
No. 7 - Christian Lundgaard
Chip Ganassi Racing, Honda
No. 8 - Kyffin Simpson
No. 9 - Scott Dixon
No. 10 - Alex Palou
Dale Coyne Racing, Honda
No. 18 - Rinus VeeKay
No. 51 - Jacob Abel
Ed Carpenter Racing, Chevrolet
No. 20 - Alexander Rossi
No. 21 - Christian Rasmussen
Juncos Hollinger Racing, Chevrolet
No. 76 - Conor Daly
No. 77 - Sting Ray Robb
Meyer Shank Racing, Honda
No. 60 - Felix Rosenqvist
No. 66 - Marcus Armstrong
Prema Racing, Chevrolet
No. 83 - Robert Shwartzman
No. 90 - Callum Ilott
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Honda
No. 15 - Graham Rahal
No. 30 - Devlin DeFrancesco
No. 45 - Louis Foster
Team Penske, Chevrolet
No. 2 - Josef Newgarden
No. 3 - Scott McLaughlin
No. 12 - Will Power
Here are the other seven confirmed entries.
Andretti Global, Honda
No. 98 - Marco Andretti
Arrow McLaren, Chevrolet
No. 17 - Kyle Larson (with Hendrick Motorsports)
Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports, Chevrolet
No. 23 - Ryan Hunter-Reay
No. 24 - Jack Harvey
Ed Carpenter Racing, Chevrolet
No. 33 - Ed Carpenter
Meyer Shank Racing, Honda
No. 06 - Helio Castroneves
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Honda
No. 75 - Takuma Sato
Indy 500 qualifying is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 17 and Sunday, May 18, and the live broadcast of the 109th running of the race itself is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 25. Live coverage is set to be provided by Fox