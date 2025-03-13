Indy 500 entry list update after latest announcement (plus one possible addition)

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing have confirmed that Takuma Sato, who won the Indy 500 for the team in 2020 after winning it for Andretti Autosport in 2017, is set to return in a fourth Honda-powered entry for this year's running of the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" in May.

Sato is set to drive the No. 75 car at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, though because the car is the 34th confirmed entry, he, like everybody else, is not locked into the 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval. The field is limited to 33 cars, and nobody is guaranteed a starting spot.

As a result, the Indy 500 is set to see Bump Day for the third straight year, and there is still a chance that the entry list could grow to 35 for the first time since 2021.

Katherine Legge, a four-time Indy 500 starter who has competed in the race two years in a row, is still in the frame to potentially drive a Honda-powered entry. She drove for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing two years ago and Dale Coyne Racing in 2024.

As of now, here is a list of the 34 cars confirmed on the 2025 Indy 500 entry list.

Here are the 27 full-time entries.

A.J. Foyt Racing, Chevrolet

No. 4 - David Malukas

No. 14 - Santino Ferrucci

Andretti Global, Honda

No. 26 - Colton Herta

No. 27 - Kyle Kirkwood

No. 28 - Marcus Ericsson

Arrow McLaren, Chevrolet

No. 5 - Pato O'Ward

No. 6 - Nolan Siegel

No. 7 - Christian Lundgaard

Chip Ganassi Racing, Honda

No. 8 - Kyffin Simpson

No. 9 - Scott Dixon

No. 10 - Alex Palou

Dale Coyne Racing, Honda

No. 18 - Rinus VeeKay

No. 51 - Jacob Abel

Ed Carpenter Racing, Chevrolet

No. 20 - Alexander Rossi

No. 21 - Christian Rasmussen

Juncos Hollinger Racing, Chevrolet

No. 76 - Conor Daly

No. 77 - Sting Ray Robb

Meyer Shank Racing, Honda

No. 60 - Felix Rosenqvist

No. 66 - Marcus Armstrong

Prema Racing, Chevrolet

No. 83 - Robert Shwartzman

No. 90 - Callum Ilott

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Honda

No. 15 - Graham Rahal

No. 30 - Devlin DeFrancesco

No. 45 - Louis Foster

Team Penske, Chevrolet

No. 2 - Josef Newgarden

No. 3 - Scott McLaughlin

No. 12 - Will Power

Here are the other seven confirmed entries.

Andretti Global, Honda

No. 98 - Marco Andretti

Arrow McLaren, Chevrolet

No. 17 - Kyle Larson (with Hendrick Motorsports)

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports, Chevrolet

No. 23 - Ryan Hunter-Reay

No. 24 - Jack Harvey

Ed Carpenter Racing, Chevrolet

No. 33 - Ed Carpenter

Meyer Shank Racing, Honda

No. 06 - Helio Castroneves

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Honda

No. 75 - Takuma Sato

Qualifying for the 109th running of the Indy 500 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 17 and Sunday, May 18, and the race itself is set to be broadcast live on Fox from Indianapolis Motor Speedway beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 25.