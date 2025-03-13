Indy 500 entry list update after latest announcement (plus one possible addition)

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing have confirmed that Takuma Sato, who won the Indy 500 for the team in 2020 after winning it for Andretti Autosport in 2017, is set to return in a fourth Honda-powered entry for this year's running of the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" in May.
Sato is set to drive the No. 75 car at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, though because the car is the 34th confirmed entry, he, like everybody else, is not locked into the 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval. The field is limited to 33 cars, and nobody is guaranteed a starting spot.
As a result, the Indy 500 is set to see Bump Day for the third straight year, and there is still a chance that the entry list could grow to 35 for the first time since 2021.
Katherine Legge, a four-time Indy 500 starter who has competed in the race two years in a row, is still in the frame to potentially drive a Honda-powered entry. She drove for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing two years ago and Dale Coyne Racing in 2024.
As of now, here is a list of the 34 cars confirmed on the 2025 Indy 500 entry list.
Here are the 27 full-time entries.
A.J. Foyt Racing, Chevrolet
No. 4 - David Malukas
No. 14 - Santino Ferrucci
Andretti Global, Honda
No. 26 - Colton Herta
No. 27 - Kyle Kirkwood
No. 28 - Marcus Ericsson
Arrow McLaren, Chevrolet
No. 5 - Pato O'Ward
No. 6 - Nolan Siegel
No. 7 - Christian Lundgaard
Chip Ganassi Racing, Honda
No. 8 - Kyffin Simpson
No. 9 - Scott Dixon
No. 10 - Alex Palou
Dale Coyne Racing, Honda
No. 18 - Rinus VeeKay
No. 51 - Jacob Abel
Ed Carpenter Racing, Chevrolet
No. 20 - Alexander Rossi
No. 21 - Christian Rasmussen
Juncos Hollinger Racing, Chevrolet
No. 76 - Conor Daly
No. 77 - Sting Ray Robb
Meyer Shank Racing, Honda
No. 60 - Felix Rosenqvist
No. 66 - Marcus Armstrong
Prema Racing, Chevrolet
No. 83 - Robert Shwartzman
No. 90 - Callum Ilott
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Honda
No. 15 - Graham Rahal
No. 30 - Devlin DeFrancesco
No. 45 - Louis Foster
Team Penske, Chevrolet
No. 2 - Josef Newgarden
No. 3 - Scott McLaughlin
No. 12 - Will Power
Here are the other seven confirmed entries.
Andretti Global, Honda
No. 98 - Marco Andretti
Arrow McLaren, Chevrolet
No. 17 - Kyle Larson (with Hendrick Motorsports)
Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports, Chevrolet
No. 23 - Ryan Hunter-Reay
No. 24 - Jack Harvey
Ed Carpenter Racing, Chevrolet
No. 33 - Ed Carpenter
Meyer Shank Racing, Honda
No. 06 - Helio Castroneves
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Honda
No. 75 - Takuma Sato
Qualifying for the 109th running of the Indy 500 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 17 and Sunday, May 18, and the race itself is set to be broadcast live on Fox from Indianapolis Motor Speedway beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 25.