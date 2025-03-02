Indy 500 on verge of Bump Day as 2025 IndyCar season begins

The 2025 IndyCar season is scheduled to get underway this Sunday afternoon on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.
This race is the first of 17 on this year's schedule. Race number six is the 109th running of the Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the crown jewel on the calendar, and as the 2025 season nears, the entry list already consists of 33 cars, all with confirmed drivers.
Any more confirmations between now and the start of practice in May would ensure Bump Day to set the field of 33 for the third consecutive year.
The Indy 500 entry list has seen 34 cars two years in a row. It most recently saw 35 in 2021, 36 in 2019, and more than 36 in 2011, when it saw 41.
Here is a look at the Indy 500 entry list before the 2025 IndyCar season gets underway.
A.J. Foyt Racing, Chevrolet
No. 4 - David Malukas
No. 14 - Santino Ferrucci
Andretti Global, Honda
No. 26 - Colton Herta
No. 27 - Kyle Kirkwood
No. 28 - Marcus Ericsson
Arrow McLaren, Chevrolet
No. 5 - Pato O'Ward
No. 6 - Nolan Siegel
No. 7 - Christian Lundgaard
Chip Ganassi Racing, Honda
No. 8 - Kyffin Simpson
No. 9 - Scott Dixon
No. 10 - Alex Palou
Dale Coyne Racing, Honda
No. 18 - Rinus VeeKay
No. 51 - Jacob Abel
Ed Carpenter Racing, Chevrolet
No. 20 - Alexander Rossi
No. 21 - Christian Rasmussen
Juncos Hollinger Racing, Chevrolet
No. 76 - Conor Daly
No. 77 - Sting Ray Robb
Meyer Shank Racing, Honda
No. 60 - Felix Rosenqvist
No. 66 - Marcus Armstrong
Prema Racing, Chevrolet
No. 83 - Robert Shwartzman
No. 90 - Callum Ilott
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Honda
No. 15 - Graham Rahal
No. 30 - Devlin DeFrancesco
No. 45 - Louis Foster
Team Penske, Chevrolet
No. 2 - Josef Newgarden
No. 3 - Scott McLaughlin
No. 12 - Will Power
Here are the other six entries.
Andretti Global, Honda
No. 98 - Marco Andretti
Arrow McLaren, Chevrolet
No. 17 - Kyle Larson (with Hendrick Motorsports)
Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports, Chevrolet
No. 23 - Ryan Hunter-Reay
No. 24 - Jack Harvey
Ed Carpenter Racing, Chevrolet
No. 33 - Ed Carpenter
Meyer Shank Racing, Honda
No. 06 - Helio Castroneves
