Indy 500 on verge of Bump Day as 2025 IndyCar season begins

The 2025 IndyCar season is scheduled to get underway this Sunday afternoon on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

This race is the first of 17 on this year's schedule. Race number six is the 109th running of the Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the crown jewel on the calendar, and as the 2025 season nears, the entry list already consists of 33 cars, all with confirmed drivers.

Any more confirmations between now and the start of practice in May would ensure Bump Day to set the field of 33 for the third consecutive year.

The Indy 500 entry list has seen 34 cars two years in a row. It most recently saw 35 in 2021, 36 in 2019, and more than 36 in 2011, when it saw 41.

Here is a look at the Indy 500 entry list before the 2025 IndyCar season gets underway.

A.J. Foyt Racing, Chevrolet

No. 4 - David Malukas

No. 14 - Santino Ferrucci

Andretti Global, Honda

No. 26 - Colton Herta

No. 27 - Kyle Kirkwood

No. 28 - Marcus Ericsson

Arrow McLaren, Chevrolet

No. 5 - Pato O'Ward

No. 6 - Nolan Siegel

No. 7 - Christian Lundgaard

Chip Ganassi Racing, Honda

No. 8 - Kyffin Simpson

No. 9 - Scott Dixon

No. 10 - Alex Palou

Dale Coyne Racing, Honda

No. 18 - Rinus VeeKay

No. 51 - Jacob Abel

Ed Carpenter Racing, Chevrolet

No. 20 - Alexander Rossi

No. 21 - Christian Rasmussen

Juncos Hollinger Racing, Chevrolet

No. 76 - Conor Daly

No. 77 - Sting Ray Robb

Meyer Shank Racing, Honda

No. 60 - Felix Rosenqvist

No. 66 - Marcus Armstrong

Prema Racing, Chevrolet

No. 83 - Robert Shwartzman

No. 90 - Callum Ilott

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Honda

No. 15 - Graham Rahal

No. 30 - Devlin DeFrancesco

No. 45 - Louis Foster

Team Penske, Chevrolet

No. 2 - Josef Newgarden

No. 3 - Scott McLaughlin

No. 12 - Will Power

Here are the other six entries.

Andretti Global, Honda

No. 98 - Marco Andretti

Arrow McLaren, Chevrolet

No. 17 - Kyle Larson (with Hendrick Motorsports)

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports, Chevrolet

No. 23 - Ryan Hunter-Reay

No. 24 - Jack Harvey

Ed Carpenter Racing, Chevrolet

No. 33 - Ed Carpenter

Meyer Shank Racing, Honda

No. 06 - Helio Castroneves

Tune in to Fox at 12:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, March 2 for the live broadcast of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg from the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida. Fox is also set to broadcast the 109th running of the Indy 500 from Indianapolis Motor Speedway begininng at 10:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 25.