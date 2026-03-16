IndyCar changes Arlington results, shortly after the race ends

It took until there were under four laps remaining in Sunday's 70-lap Java House Grand Prix of Arlington, but IndyCar finally got its first caution flag of the race when the No. 21 Chevrolet of Ed Carpenter Racing's Christian Rasmussen came to a stop on the race track.

That caution set up a restart with just one lap remaining around the 14-turn, 2.73-mile (4.394-kilometer) temporary street circuit, a brand-new course which winds around both AT&T Stadium, the home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys, and Globe Life Field, the home of MLB's Texas Rangers.

Two major moves were made on the restart, first with Meyer Shank Racing's Felix Rosenqvist passing Team Penske's David Malukas for sixth place and second with Arrow McLaren's Nolan Siegel slamming into the back of Dale Coyne Racing's Romain Grosjean to bring out the race-ending caution.

IndyCar changes Arlington results

After the race, IndyCar reviewed the restart, and it was determined that Rosenqvist passed Malukas before he was allowed to do so. As a result, he was scored 20th, last among drivers to finish on the lead lap.

Everybody who was initially scored from seventh (Malukas) through 20th (Chip Ganassi Racing's Kyffin Simpson) was promoted by one spot. The drivers who initially finished from seventh through 10th (Ed Carpenter Racing's Alexander Rossi) all gained two points, while the other 10 drivers who were promoted by one spot each gained one.

Rosenqvist lost 18 points, dropping him from 10th to 14th place in the championship standings behind Rossi, Andretti Global's Will Power, Chip Ganassi Racing's Scott Dixon, and Dale Coyne Racing rookie Dennis Hauger.

Perhaps most notably, Team Penske's Josef Newgarden moved from 16th to 15th in the running order, and because of that one extra point he gained, he is now tied for third in the standings, rather than fourth.

Newgarden currently owns the tiebreaker over Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward for the third position, as a result of the fact that he has a win this year at Phoenix Raceway.

Updated IndyCar results at Arlington

Rank Driver 1 Kyle Kirkwood, No. 27 Andretti Global Honda 2 Alex Palou, No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 3 Will Power, No. 26 Andretti Global Honda 4 Marcus Ericsson, No. 28 Andretti Global Honda 5 Pato O'Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 6 David Malukas, No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet 7 Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 8 Scott Dixon, No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 9 Alexander Rossi, No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 10 Marcus Armstrong, No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda 11 Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet 12 Caio Collet, No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet 13 Louis Foster, No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 14 Rinus VeeKay, No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 15 Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet 16 Dennis Hauger, No. 19 Dale Coyne Racing Honda 17 Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet 18 Graham Rahal, No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 19 Kyffin Simpson, No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 20 Felix Rosenqvist, No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda 21 Sting Ray Robb, No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 22 Mick Schumacher, No. 47 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 23 Romain Grosjean, No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda 24 Nolan Siegel, No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 25 Christian Rasmussen, No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

Full updated IndyCar championship standings can be found here.

Race number four on the 18-race 2026 NTT IndyCar Series schedule is the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, which is set to be shown live on Fox from Barber Motorsports Park beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 29. Begin a free trial of FuboTV and catch all of the action from the season's first road course race!