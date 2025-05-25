IndyCar fans get bittersweet news on Indy 500 race day

Perhaps more impressive than the Memorial Day Double feat itself is the fact that Kyle Larson, within a span of 12 months, has gotten both a NASCAR Cup Series champion and an IndyCar champion/Indy 500 winner to unretire and drive his cars in both series.

Kevin Harvick, who retired after the 2023 season, took over Larson's No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet in practice and qualifying for last year's All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway as Larson remained at Indianapolis Motor Speedway to practice and qualify for the 108th running of the Indy 500.

Due to an offseason NASCAR rule change, Larson, who didn't actually get to compete in last year's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, has been forced to prioritize this year's NASCAR crown jewel.

As a result, Tony Kanaan, the team principal of Larson's Arrow McLaren IndyCar team, was named his replacement for the Indy 500.

Kanaan, who initially retired after the 2023 Indy 500, had to complete a veteran refresher test during Indy 500 practice week in Larson's No. 17 Chevrolet.

From the time he stepped out of the car two years ago, Kanaan was kidded about the fact that the 2023 race was technically his fourth "Last Lap" tour; in other words, there have always been those who have expected him to come "Back Home Again" and compete in at least one more edition of the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing".

That might well have happened for the 50-year-old Brazilian in 2025, as literally any weather delay on Sunday would have presumably shifted Larson's focus to getting to Charlotte.

But according to The Weather Channel, that is apparently no longer on the table, although you never really know what the weather might do in Indiana in late May.

It goes without saying that nobody wants a rain delay with more than 350,000 fans expected at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in what is the race's first sellout since 2016, and that is particularly true after the first significant rain-affected edition of the Indy 500 since 2007 last year.

Plus, again, a rain delay would have put Larson's historic attempt in serious jeopardy.

But there are those who certainly would not have minded just a bit of precipitation on Sunday, because it would have meant yet another return and official unretirement for the 2013 Indy 500 winner, a longtime fan-favorite of the Speedway.

But after last year's lengthy rain delay, the forecast is clear all day today at the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval. The 200-lap race is scheduled to go green shortly after 12:30 p.m. ET.

Larson is set to start in 19th place. A full starting lineup is available here.

Fox is set to provide live coverage of the 109th running of the Indy 500 from Indianapolis Motor Speedway beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET. Start a free trial of FuboTV today and don't miss any of the action!