IndyCar makes decision on Indy 500 results change, after Alex Palou violation

Chip Ganassis Racing's Alex Palou finished seventh after starting on pole in Sunday afternoon's 110th running of the Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

But after the 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval, the No. 10 Honda did not completely pass post-race inspection, as it was discovered by IndyCar Officiating that its front wing failed the front wing height measurement.

This is in violation of Rule 14.7.6.8., which states that, "Front wing must adhere to the following Technical Inspection dimensions", and Rule 14.7.6.7.1., which states that "For the purposes of technical inspection, the front wing must not measure less than 8.300 inches when set at any angle, while installed on the INDYCAR technical inspection fixture."

Alex Palou penalized in championship, but not disqualified from Indy 500

The penalty for these violations, however, is not a disqualification, because it was determined by the same officials that they stemmed from an assembly error, rather than an illegal modification by the team.

Palou was still docked five points in the championship standings, and the No. 10 team was docked five points in the entrant standings. The team was also fined $10,000.

Palou led the standings by 42 points over Team Penske's David Malukas, who finished runner-up by just 0.023 seconds behind Meyer Shank Racing's Felix Rosenqvist, after the race. That lead is now 37 points through seven of the 18 races on the 2026 schedule.

It also dropped the four-time series champion from ninth to 12th in the oval standings, placing him 48 points behind Malukas for the lead with four of six oval races remaining on the 2026 schedule. Palou won his first oval championship in 2025.

Despite finishing Sunday's race in seventh, Palou ended the race having scored the third-highest point tally of 41, since he took pole and led the most laps. With 36 points following the penalty, he still ranks fifth in total points scored for the entire event.

Updated NTT IndyCar Series championship standings can be found here.

The eighth race on the 2026 IndyCar schedule is the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, which is set to be shown live on Fox from the streets of Detroit, Michigan beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 31. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss it!