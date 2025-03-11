IndyCar president makes Indy 500 promise that fans will love

Two-time reigning Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden and Doug Boles, the president of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and of IndyCar, took part in the annual tradition of revealing the ticket design for the 109th running of the Indy 500.

The Team Penske driver is seeking to become the first driver to win the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" three years in a row this May after becoming just the sixth back-to-back winner last May with a last lap pass on Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward.

As a part of the reveal, Boles, who has served as the president of Indianapolis Motor Speedway since 2013 and was recently made the president of the NTT IndyCar Series, made another commitment to the fans of the world's most attended single-day sporting event.

He confirmed that as long as he is president of the "Racing Capital of the World", fans will be issued physical Indy 500 tickets.

Of note, @jdouglas4 said during today’s 500 ticket reveal: “You will always have a physical ticket as long as I’m president of @IMS.”



Sounds like blue envelopes will start going out in about a week. https://t.co/2lNcgLQefz — Nathan Brown (@By_NathanBrown) March 6, 2025

It's a refreshing approach in a day and age that has seen so many of the little things, tickets to sporting events chief among them, go digital, all in the name of "convenience". Given how much tradition means to the Indy 500 and its many loyal fans, this is particularly positive news.

As IndyStar's Nathan Brown pointed out, those who have purchased tickets to this year's running of the 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval can expect to start receiving their blue envelopes later this month.

Odds have already been posted for this year's race, with Newgarden listed as a co-favorite with O'Ward and McLaren-Hendrick's Kyle Larson.

Full odds can be found here.

The 109th running of the Indy 500 is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 25, and it is set to be broadcast live on Fox from Indianapolis Motor Speedway beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET. If you are not going to be in attendance, be sure to begin a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss it!