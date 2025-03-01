IndyCar races no longer being shown on NBC in 2025

IndyCar entered negotiations with potential new broadcast partners last year after having been associated with NBC since 2009, with the Indy 500 having been carried by the network since 2019.

Despite the fact that NBC's offer for 2025 and beyond reportedly exceeded Fox's from a financial standpoint, IndyCar opted to move to Fox on a deal said to be worth $25 million annually. IndyCar had been getting roughly $20 million per year from NBC.

One of the key benefits of this new deal is the fact that all 17 races are set to be shown live on Fox, rather than a split between Fox, Fox Sports 1, and possibly even Fox Sports 2.

Fox has already promoted the series massively with commercials during NFL playoff games, including the Super Bowl, featuring Team Penske's Josef Newgarden, Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou, and Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward.

IndyCar's new Fox deal set to go into effect

The new Fox deal marks a massive shift from NBC's approach, which saw races split between NBC and NBC Sports Network (and then NBC and USA Network once NBC Sports Network shut down). Some races were even shown exclusively on Peacock Premium, requiring fans to pay an additional fee for a subscription to the streaming service.

Even NASCAR Cup Series races are split between Fox and Fox Sports 1 during Fox's portion of the schedule, with just five of the 14 on regular Fox. So this new media deal with Fox is a significant step forward for the growing American open-wheel racing series.

It would, of course, still be wise to familiarize yourself with Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2, and not just in case of weather delays resulting in network changes. All IndyCar practice sessions and qualifying sessions are set to be shown live on either Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2 throughout the year.

Leigh Diffey, longtime lead announcer for IndyCar on NBC, stayed with NBC to serve as the lead Cup Series announcer, while driver analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe have both made the switch to Fox to remain with IndyCar. Will Buxton, known for his work in Formula 1, is set to become IndyCar's new lead announcer.

Fox is set to provide live coverage of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg from the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, March 2. Begin a free trial of FuboTV today and don't miss any of the action throughout the upcoming 17-race 2025 IndyCar season!