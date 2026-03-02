IndyCar releases confusing update after St. Petersburg opener

It was about as perfect as it gets for four-time and three-time reigning NTT IndyCar Series champion Alex Palou to open up the 2026 season on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, the same place he began his charge to the 2025 championship with the first of eight victories.

However, it wasn't completely perfect, as it was Team Penske's Scott McLaughlin who took the pole position for Sunday's 100-lap race around the 14-turn, 1.8-mile (2.897-kilometer) temporary street circuit in Saturday afternoon's qualifying session.

IndyCar's scoring format awards one point to the polesitter, one point to all drivers who lead at least one lap, and two extra points to the driver who leads the most laps. The race winner is awarded 50 points, and the second place finisher is awarded 40.

IndyCar messes up St. Petersburg standings

IndyCar incorrectly stated in its post-race box score that Palou is leading the standings with 54 points over McLaughlin with 41.

Palou led the most laps (59), but he did not do so from pole; he did so from fourth on the grid, netting him three extra points instead of four. McLaughlin led 34 laps from pole, netting him two extra points, instead of one.

Palou really owns an 11-point lead over McLaughlin, not a 13-point lead.

As one can see clearly in the update shared by Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass after the race, IndyCar simply counted the race results as the qualifying results in their points calculator.

Here are the actual IndyCar standings after Sunday's opener, which also saw Arrow McLaren's Christian Lundgaard, Andretti Global's Marcus Ericsson, Team Penske's Josef Newgarden, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing's Louis Foster, and Chip Ganassi Racing's Scott Dixon spend time at the front.

IndyCar standings after St. Petersburg

Rank Name Points 1 Alex Palou, No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 53 2 Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet 42 3 Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 36 4 Kyle Kirkwood, No. 27 Andretti Global Honda 32 5 Pato O'Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 30 6 Marcus Ericsson, No. 28 Andretti Global Honda 29 7 Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet 27 8 Romain Grosjean, No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda 24 9 Rinus VeeKay, No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 22 10 Dennis Hauger, No. 19 Dale Coyne Racing Honda 20 11 Marcus Armstrong, No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda 19 12 Felix Rosenqvist, No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda 18 13 David Malukas, No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet 17 14 Louis Foster, No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 17 15 Kyffin Simpson, No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 15 16 Alexander Rossi, No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 14 17 Caio Collet, No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet 13 18 Graham Rahal, No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 12 19 Christian Rasmussen, No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 11 20 Nolan Siegel, No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 10 21 Sting Ray Robb, No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 9 22 Will Power, No. 26 Andretti Global Honda 8 23 Scott Dixon, No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 8 24 Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet 6 25 Mick Schumacher, No. 47 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 5

We get it. Mistakes happen. And we'll give them the additional benefit of the doubt here too, since the lap report does say unofficial.

The points calculator, however, does not, and in the grand scheme of things, that's what really counts.

Seeing as how several media outlets have already picked up IndyCar's standings report and run with the incorrect edition, it is extremely important moving forward for the series to take extra care when sharing such updates.

In a series that has literally seen championships decided on tiebreakers before, every point is crucial.

Race number two on the 2026 IndyCar schedule is the Good Ranchers 250, which is set to be shown live on Fox from Phoenix Raceway starting at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 7.