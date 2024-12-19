IndyCar: Romain Grosjean replaced by former team after just one year
By Asher Fair
Conor Daly closed out the 2024 IndyCar season by competing for Juncos Hollinger Racing in the final five races. He drove the No. 78 Chevrolet that had previously been driven full-time by Agustin Canapino, and he did a commendable job, recording the team's first ever podium finish at the Milwaukee Mile and another top 10 finish at Nashville Superspeedway.
Now Daly has been named the team's second full-time driver for the 2025 season. Former A.J. Foyt Enterprises driver Sting Ray Robb was named their first last month, and now their lineup is set, leaving Romain Grosjean without a ride.
Grosjean spent only the 2024 season with the team, and he recorded six top 10 finsihes en route to a 17th place finish in the championship standings. His top finish was fourth at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. Prior to his arrival, the team had only secured a total of five top 10 finishes in two full seasons in the series.
Romain Grosjean out at Juncos Hollinger Racing
With Juncos Hollinger Racing's driver lineup now set, only two of the 27 full-time entries still need drivers for the 2025 season, and both are at Dale Coyne Racing, the team that has historically become known for being the final team to solidify their lineup in most seasons.
Several high-profile free agents, including former Ed Carpenter Racing race winner Rinus VeeKay and Chip Ganassi Racing's 2024 Rookie of the Year Linus Lundqvist, are known to be in the running for those seats.
Grosjean also cannot be ignored. He competed part-time for Dale Coyne's team in his first season in the series in 2021, and he recorded two runner-up finishes at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course that year. Even with three missed starts, he almost beat Team Penske's Scott McLaughlin to the Rookie of the Year honors.
After Grosjean's departure from Andretti Autosport following the 2023 season, Dale Coyne Racing was initially considered one of his potential landing spots. Now if he wants to remain in the series, his first IndyCar team is his only possible suitor.
The 2025 IndyCar season is scheduled to begin on Sunday, March 2 on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida. Fox is set to provide live coverage starting at 12:00 p.m. ET.