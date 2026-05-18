IndyCar standings update, after Indy 500 qualifying shakes things up

Unlike every other NTT IndyCar Series qualifying session, where only the polesitter scores a bonus point, the qualifying session for the Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway awards points to each of the top 12 qualifiers.

The polesitter scores 12 points, the second place qualifier scores 11 points, the third place qualifier scores 10 points, and so on, until the 12th place qualifier scores one point.

Points don't become official until the actual race ends, so as things stand right now, Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou still has a 27-point lead over Andretti Global's Kyle Kirkwood in the championship standings.

But the reigning Indy 500 winner scored 12 points by taking his second Indy 500 pole in four years, while Kirkwood could only qualify 26th and left qualifying weekend emptyhanded, so Palou's lead has effectively grown to 39 points.

Factoring in Indy 500 qualifying points, here's a look at how all drivers stack up. Note that this list includes the post-qualifying penalties levied on Sunday evening.

IndyCar championship standings after Indy 500 qualifying

Rank Driver Points Gap 1 Alex Palou, No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 249 0 2 Kyle Kirkwood, No. 27 Andretti Global Honda 210 -39 3 David Malukas, No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet 195 -54 4 Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 182 -67 5 Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet 162 -87 6 Pato O'Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 155 -94 7 Scott Dixon, No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 151 -98 8 Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet 145 -104 9 Graham Rahal, No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 141 -108 10 Felix Rosenqvist, No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda 125 -124 11 Marcus Armstrong, No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda 123 -126 12 Alexander Rossi, No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 121 -128 13 Marcus Ericsson, No. 28 Andretti Global Honda 112 -137 14 Kyffin Simpson, No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 109 -140 15 Will Power, No. 26 Andretti Global Honda 107 -142 16 Dennis Hauger, No. 19 Dale Coyne Racing Honda 100 -149 17 Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet 98 -151 18 Rinus VeeKay, No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 96 -153 19 Louis Foster, No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 86 -163 20 Nolan Siegel, No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 76 -173 21 Caio Collet, No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet 70 -179 22 Romain Grosjean, No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda 69 -180 23 Christian Rasmussen, No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 65 -184 24 Sting Ray Robb, No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 55 -194 25 Mick Schumacher, No. 47 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 54 -195 26 Conor Daly, No. 23 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet 5 -244

Palou also moved from 24th to 13th in the oval standings, which can be found here. The series' only oval race this year thus far took place at Phoenix Raceway, and Palou was knocked out in an early crash. Team Penske's Josef Newgarden, who won that race, retained his lead, but only slightly after a surprising 24th place qualifying run on Sunday.

Indy 500 qualifying points produce multiple standings shakeups

Other notable points moves from Sunday's qualifying session include Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward breaking a tie with Chip Ganassi Racing's Scott Dixon for sixth, as O'Ward qualified sixth ahead of Dixon in 10th, and Team Penske's Scott McLaughlin breaking a tie with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing's Graham Rahal for eighth, as McLaughlin qualified ninth while Rahal was 28th.

Ed Carpenter Racing's Alexander Rossi jumped ahead of Andretti Global's Marcus Ericsson for 12th with his second place qualifying effort, as Ericsson was only 17th. Chip Ganassi Racing's Kyffin Simpson jumped ahead of Andretti Global's Will Power for 14th, as Power was only 19th.

Finally, A.J. Foyt Enterprises' Santino Ferrucci and Juncos Hollinger Racing's Rinus VeeKay swapped positions 17th and 18th, after Ferrucci qualified fifth and VeeKay qualified 11th.

Fox's live coverage of the 110th running of the Indy 500 from Indianapolis Motor Speedway is set to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET this Sunday, May 24. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action from the "Racing Capital of the World"!