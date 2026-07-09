Jamie McMurray replacement confirmed after 18-year absence ends

It ended in an early crash, but former Daytona 500 and Brickyard 400 winner Jamie McMurray returned to NASCAR national series action in the first ever Craftsman Truck Series race on Naval Base Coronado three weekends ago, doing so behind the wheel of Kaulig Racing's "free agent" No. 25 Ram truck.

Since winning the October 2004 race at Martinsville Speedway for Ultra Motorsports, McMurray had competed in just one Truck Series race before his Coronado start, with that start also coming at Martinsville in October 2008, when he placed 18th for Roush Fenway Racing.

McMurray, who hadn't seen any NASCAR action since his 2021 Daytona 500 attempt, became the 10th different driver to drive the No. 25 truck this season, but he does not have any more starts lined up for 2026.

Jamie McMurray replacement confirmed for Lime Rock

This weekend at Lime Rock Park, which is set to host only its second Truck Series race, Kaulig Racing are set to welcome back the driver who ran the series' inaugural street race in St. Petersburg, Florida for the team back in February.

Colin Braun, who entered that race having not competed in a NASCAR event since 2011, finished that St. Petersburg race in ninth place, which is still the second-best finish for anybody in the No. 25 entry this season. Now he is set to return for this weekend's race at the seven-turn, 1.53-mile (2.462-kilometer) Lakeville, Connecticut natural terrain road course.

Beyond this weekend, Kaulig Racing have confirmed drivers for the No. 25 truck for just three of the 11 remaining races on the 2026 schedule, and two of those drivers are drivers who have not yet competed for the team this year.

Ryan Newman is set to run next weekend's race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, while Conor Daly is set to run the following weekend's race at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

Carson Ferguson, who competed for Matt Kaulig's team at Bristol Motor Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway earlier this season, is set to return for the October race at Martinsville.

Fox Sports 1's live coverage of the LiUNA! 150 from Lime Rock Park is set to begin at 1:00 p.m. ET this Saturday, July 11. Begin a free trial of FuboTV today and catch all of the action from the 2026 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season's final road course race!