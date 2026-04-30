18-year NASCAR veteran, whose two wins didn't count, set to return

Parker Kligerman won a career-best two NASCAR national series races during the 2025 season. Neither one of them counted.

The three-time Craftsman Truck Series race winner opened up the year behind the wheel of the No. 75 Chevrolet for Henderson Motorsports and won at Daytona International Speedway. However, what would have been his fourth career win was stripped after his truck failed post-race inspection due to a height violation. Tricon Garage's Corey Heim was declared the race winner.

Then as the relief driver for Connor Zilisch in his first O'Reilly Auto Series Parts Series (Xfinity Series) appearance of the year, Kligerman redeemed himself at the same track, driving the No. 88 Chevrolet to victory lane. But because Zilisch, who had been injured in a fall at Watkins Glen International a few weeks prior, started the race in the No. 88, he, not Kligerman, was credited with the win.

It was the first such occurrence since 2007, and it was the first time it had happened after a driver had been disqualified from a win earlier in the same season.

Kligerman, the 35-year-old Westport, Connecticut native whose NASCAR driving career dates back to 2009, continues to be involved in the media side of the sport, serving as a color commentator for NASCAR on The CW, studio talent for NASCAR on TNT Sports, and pit reporter for NASCAR on NBC.

Parker Kligerman set for NASCAR return at Texas

He hasn't competed full-time in any series since his two-year deal with Big Machine Racing across the 2023 and 2024 O'Reilly Series seasons.

He has yet to make an apperance this year, but that is set to change this weekend, and it is set to change in Kaulig Racing's No. 25 "free agent" Ram, which has already been driven by five different drivers throughout the season's first six races.

Kligerman is set to replace Carson Ferguson, who ran the series' most recent race at Bristol Motor Speedway a few weekends ago, at Texas Motor Speedway this weekend.

Colin Braun is responsible for the No. 25 entry's best finish so far this season, having placed ninth in the inaugural race on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida in late February.

Kligerman's three career Truck Series victories came at Talladega Superspeedway in 2012, Talladega again in 2017, and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in 2022. He has not competed in a Truck Series race at Texas since his 20th place finish in 2016.

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