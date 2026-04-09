Ty Dillon replacement confirmed for Bristol NASCAR race

Ty Dillon, who competes full-time for Kaulig Racing's NASCAR Cup Series team, became the first driver to make a second appearance behind the wheel of the team's No. 25 "free agent" Ram truck in the Craftsman Truck Series when he drove the entry at Rockingham Speedway this past weekend, during the Cup Series' off weekend for Easter.

Dillon, who made his first appearance as the replacement for Tony Stewart in the season's second race at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway), replaced Corey LaJoie, who became a full-time for Matt Kaulig's team as the replacement for Daniel Dye behind the wheel of the No. 10 Ram after the previously suspended Dye left the organization completely.

Dillon scored a 22nd place finish at Rockingham. But this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway, he is set to place his focus squarely on his Cup Series duties behind the wheel of the No. 10 Chevrolet, where he finds himself tied for 31st in the point standings.

Ty Dillon replacement confirmed for Bristol race

Carson Ferguson, who was among those involved in the Ram: Race for the Seat competition to drive Kaulig Racing's No. 14 truck full-time this year, was set to make a guest appearance in the No. 25 truck later this season at Martinsville Speedway. But now his Truck Series debut is set to come several months earlier.

The 26-year-old Charlotte, North Carolina native, who has never competed in a NASCAR national series race, is set to drive the No. 25 Ram in Friday night's Tennessee Army National Guard 250 at Bristol.

Beyond this weekend, Ferguson's planned October appearance at Martinsville is the only race for which Kaulig Racing's "free agent" entry has a confirmed driver.

Aside from Stewart, Dillon, and LaJoie, the only other driver to drive the No. 25 truck this year is Colin Braun, who drove it in the series' inaugural street course race in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Kaulig Racing's full-time lineup consists of LaJoie in the No. 10 Ram, rookie Brenden Queen in the No. 12 Ram, rookie and Ram: Race for the Seat winner Mini Tyrrell in the No. 14 Ram, and Justin Haley in the No. 16 Ram.

The Tennessee Army National Guard 250 is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from Bristol Motor Speedway starting at 7:30 p.m. ET this Friday, April 10. Start a free trial of FuboTV and catch all of the action from the "Last Great Colosseum"!