Jimmie Johnson replacement confirmed after ending 18-year absence

For the second time in his NASCAR career, and the first time since 2008, seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson had the opportunity to run a Craftsman Truck Series race just a few weekends ago.

Driving the No. 1 Toyota for Tricon Garage, Johnson qualified an impressive fourth for the inaugural Truck Series race on Naval Base Coronado. That race was the first-ever NASCAR national series race of any kind at the new Qualcomm Circuit street course.

And unlike 18 years ago, when he competed for Randy Moss Motorsports at Bristol Motor Speedway, Johnson led laps for the first time in the Truck Series. Unfortunately, just as the case was in 2008, he did not actually finish the race, as a late electrical issue knocked him out of the running.

While Johnson, who plans to fully retire from Cup Series competition after running the 2027 Daytona 500 so that he can place his full focus on the team ownership side of his Legacy Motor Club organization, has not ruled out running more Truck Series races down the road, he has no more starts planned for 2026.

Jimmie Johnson replacement confirmed for Lime Rock

This weekend at Lime Rock Park, which is the fourth and final non-oval on this year's schedule and is set to host just its second-ever Truck Series race, it's Thomas Annunziata who is set to take over for Johnson behind the wheel of the No. 1 Toyota.

Annunziata has yet to run a Truck Series race this season. In fact, his only career start in the series came in the inaugural race at the seven-turn, 1.53-mile (2.462-kilometer) Lakeville, Connecticut road course a year ago. He finished that race in 15th, then driving for Spire Motorsports.

The 21-year-old Colts Neck, New Jersey native, who made select O'Reilly Auto Parts Series starts in 2024 and 2025 as well, is currently competing full-time for Nitro Motorsports in the ARCA Menards Series and sits second in the championship standings with five top five finishes in 11 races so far this year.

Beyond this weekend, Annunziata does not have any more Truck Series starts confirmed for the 2026 season. The No. 1 truck also does not yet have any confirmed drivers beyond the Lime Rock race. Annunziata is set to become the entry's eighth different driver this year.

The LiUNA! 150 is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from Lime Rock Park beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET this Saturday, July 11. Start a free trial of FuboTV today and catch all of the action from the final road course race of the 2026 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season!